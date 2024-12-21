Best of the Week: 'Tis the season… of year-enders

Dear reader, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With just 10 days left, 2025 is rapidly approaching, and December seems to be the fastest month yet—it feels like it was 30 November only yesterday. But since we're still wrapping up the current year, I'll hold off on discussing 2025 today.

Instead, let's live in the moment while also reflecting a bit on the past year as we prepare to bid it farewell. We'll save the full year-end reflections for next week's edition, which promises to be a grand finale for 2024.

This week at Mint, we've begun rolling out our annual year-end series, showcasing the highlights of our work throughout the year. We're starting with a comprehensive review of the year and will continue with features including the best of our Long Stories, Primers, Money stories, Explainers, and Profit Pulse, among others.

On a personal note, I'm eager to share my own "Best of 2024" lists with you—look for those in next week's update.

I hope you're as excited as I am to dive into these collections. For now, you can enjoy two completed segments: the Year in Review and Profit Pulse. Happy reading!

On to the best of Mint's work from this week: 💺🆚🛻 In an interesting brand face-off, IndiGo and Mahindra are clashing over "6E." IndiGo has long used "6E" as more than a flight code—it's a key part of their brand, promoting their reliable and affordable services. Mahindra's use of "6e" for a new electric SUV brings up a tricky question: Can alphanumeric codes used in one industry be freely adopted in another without muddling brand identities? Legally, there might not be much of an issue since IndiGo's trademark doesn't cover vehicles, minimizing the risk of consumer confusion, legal expert Kaushik Moitra told Mint's Gaurav laghate. Yet, given the overlap in mobility sectors, Mahindra has paused its use of "6e" until a final decision is reached, likely in April. The situation underscores a larger point for businesses: as industries converge, securing and strategically using trademarks that span related fields can be crucial.

🍇 In a flourishing sector, India's table grape growers are reaping significant benefits, with profits soaring in good crop years. The country has risen to become one of the top five global exporters of table grapes, finding a strong market in high-standard international supermarkets. This success is primarily driven by meticulous adherence to quality standards demanded by Western consumers, such as specific berry sizes and sugar content. In the fiscal year 2023-24, India exported grapes worth ₹3,461 crore, marking a 36% increase year-on-year and a significant growth over the past decade. Nashik in Maharashtra has been pivotal in this expansion, contributing nearly half of the grape export volume, thanks to its conducive climate and expertise in viticulture. Sayantan Bera writes about how Nashik's grapes have been conquering the world.

🏦 Sanjay Malhotra, who recently took charge as the 26th governor of the Reserve Bank of India, faces some tricky challenges right off the bat. The Indian economy, which had been growing robustly at over 8% just last year, slowed to a growth rate of 5.4% in the second quarter of FY25. This slowdown is part of what's shaping up to be a period of stagflation—in which slow growth is coupled with high inflation, complicating policy decisions considerably. N. Madhavan explains that if Malhotra decides to cut interest rates to spur growth, he risks increasing prices further, with inflation already above RBI's target of 4%. On the flip side, maintaining the current interest rates could slow economic growth even more.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

🎨 Aditya Birla Group and Adani Group, which were initially interested in acquiring Akzo Nobel NV's Indian paint operations, did not finalize their discussions, leading to a shift in potential bidders. Now, Indigo and JSW are negotiating—potentially with private equity investors such as Warburg Pincus, TPG, Carlyle, and CVC—for a bid valued at $2.1-2.5 billion. If completed, it could be the largest in India's paint industry, in which Akzo Nobel, which owns brands such as Dulux and Sikkens, holds a 5-6% market share. The decorative business, comprising two-thirds of Akzo Nobel's valuation, is a key attraction, Anirudh Laskar and Sneha Shah report. Pidilite Industries has proposed a share swap deal, while others have suggested an all-cash transaction.

📱 💸 India's smartphone market, crucial for achieving a $500-billion electronics economy by 2030, faces challenges as it lags the pandemic-era demand. According to Niti Aayog, India's electronics industry, valued at $155 billion, needs robust growth, but smartphone shipments are projected to fall short of 2021's highs, with only 153 million units expected this year. Despite a rise in the average selling price, driven by premium models like Apple's iPhone, the overall growth remains sluggish. Given the smartphone market's compound annual growth rate of just 2.7% in revenue and a 5% decline in volume, stakeholders express concerns about stagnation and a dearth of first-time buyers, impacting the broader electronics sector's ambitious targets. Shouvik Das writes about the dwindling sales of smartphones.

💸 Sebi's tightening of rules in India's F&O market aims to cool intense retail trading driven by expectations of quick profits and the gamification tactics of brokerages. Measures such as increasing index contract sizes to ₹15-20 lakh and adding a steep 14% loss margin for contract sales on expiry days kicked in on 20 November. More rules such as upfront collection of option premiums by brokerages are expected to take effect in February. For retail investors, these higher barriers mean trading in F&O will require more money and a deeper understanding of the markets—essentially pushing out those looking for quick, easy profits. Brokerages, particularly discount firms such as Zerodha and Angel One, could take a hit to their bottom lines as reduced volumes will force them to rethink pricing or diversify their services. Abhinanda Saha takes a look at this new era in India's F&O market.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

🎓 India's top engineering colleges are witnessing a new trend: state-run companies are actively competing with private sector giants for talent. Public sector undertakings (PSUs) including NPCI, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, ONGC, and UIDAI are participating early in the placement season at prestigious institutions such as IITs and NITs. Offering competitive annual salaries of ₹15-21 lakh, along with benefits like career mobility and job stability, these PSUs are appealing to graduates seeking secure and diverse roles in research, digital, and engineering fields. This shift comes as the hiring volumes of traditional big recruiters have not matched the increasing number of graduates, opening a window for PSUs to attract top-tier talent that high-frequency trading companies, consulting firms, and tech startups previously snapped up. Pratishtha Bagai and Devina Sengupta report on the changing landscape of placements at India's premium tech institutions.

🇨🇭 Switzerland recently suspended the most-favoured-nation (MFN) status in its tax agreement with India, doubling the tax on dividends for Indian investors from 5% to 10% starting 1 January. This impacts not just investors but also Indian employees of Swiss companies who hold stocks or employee stock options. Dividends from Swiss stocks will now incur a 10% withholding tax, although this doesn't affect capital gains from the sale of stocks or ESOPs that are taxed in India. For freelancers and pensioners, the change doesn't directly impact service income or pensions, as these aren't classified as dividends. However, any Swiss tax withheld can still be offset against Indian tax liabilities through foreign tax credit. This adjustment in the tax treaty could affect Indian companies operating in Switzerland, explains Shipra Singh.

🤏🤏 Your next packet of biscuits may feel a bit lighter because of the sneaky tactic known as shrinkflation. This trend, along with outright price hikes, are on the rise as companies such as Britannia, Parle, ITC, and Godrej struggle with the rising costs of ingredients such as wheat and oil. This is pushing up prices of everything from biscuits to soaps by as much as 7%, industry insiders told Suneera Tandon. Rajneet Singh Kohli of Britannia said while the company plans to increase prices by 3-5% over the next few quarters, it will try to absorb some of the increased costs. This may mean smaller product sizes rather than higher prices. Meanwhile, Parle has already started adjusting prices and pack sizes, and expects to roll out 5-7% price increases soon. India saw a similar phase of shrinkflation in 2022, which ended in mid-2023 as ingredient costs normalised. However, with the current economic pressures and persistently high inflation, FMCG companies are bracing for a challenging period ahead.

💊 Jan Aushadhi Kendras, part of a government-backed initiative to provide affordable medicines, have been on an upswing, hitting sales of ₹1,000 crore this year. These centres have become so incredibly popular that some private firms are now getting in on the action. Take, for instance, a pharmacy in Mumbai that's named after Jan Aushadhi but isn't actually part of the official scheme. It cleverly uses the Jan Aushadhi brand to draw in customers looking for low-cost medicines although it is a for-profit entity and sells branded generic drugs, too. This situation highlights a broader trend in the market, writes Jessica Jani. While the official Jan Aushadhi Kendras are booming with their highly affordable generics, there's a growing space for hybrid centres like this Mumbai pharmacy. They offer both cheap generics and higher-margin branded drugs.

That's all for this week. I hope you have a pleasant weekend!

