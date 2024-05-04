Best of the Week | To AC or not to AC? That’s the question

Last week, a friend who lives in Bengaluru texted me, eager to share some good news. Recently married, he was excited about adopting a pet. I naturally asked, "Is it a cat or a dog?" His response caught me off guard: "It’s an AC." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bengaluru, once celebrated as a serene retirement haven, is currently enduring an unprecedented heatwave, with temperatures routinely hitting 37°C. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)has not forecasted any relief for the city in the past month.

Bengaluru finally had some respite from the sweltering heat on Friday

As I write, it has just rained in my area, providing some relief, though temperatures are expected to soar to 38°C tomorrow. This leaves many of us pondering whether to invest in an air conditioner.

The 18th Lok Sabha elections are underway, spanning seven phases. Two phases have concluded, covering 190 parliamentary seats, with voter turnout slightly above 66% for both. At Mint, we've been diligently covering this monumental democratic exercise.

📊 Mint’s data journalism team, led by Data Editor Tanay Sukumar, has been looking at the elections through the lens of numbers in a series called ‘Election Pitch.’ In the final instalment, Mint’s Nandita Venkatesan and Pragya Srivastava take a look at the Modi government’s boldest policy initiatives over the years, from banking reforms to demonetisation, GST, PM Awas Yojana, and Covid relief packages.

You can read the previous instalments in the collection of stories here.

The election has highlighted stark differences in digital campaign strategies between India's two major political parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC). As voting proceeds, both parties are leveraging social media and digital platforms extensively, yet their approaches differ significantly.

An analysis of advertising data from Meta and Google—key platforms for digital campaign outreach— by HowIndiaLives.com shows that while both parties are employing advanced targeting techniques, the BJP's approach involves significantly more granular micro-targeting. Between the announcement of the election schedule on 16 March and 23 April, direct advertising spending by both parties amounted to roughly ₹50 crore. However, the BJP has created many more unique advertising IDs than the Congress, suggesting a broader and more segmented targeting strategy.

🪷 The BJP currently governs 17 states and union territories. Since coming to power in 2014, it has solidified control in key states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana and recently in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. A cornerstone of BJP’s electoral strategy in these regions is the "double engine government" concept, which emphasises the synergy between state and central governments for enhanced governance efficiency. The policies implemented at state level over the years are now contributing to the party’s new electoral appeal. While the government, at the central level, has implemented numerous popular schemes like Ujjwala, they are mostly one-time benefit welfare schemes. It is the policies at state level Madhya Pradesh’s Ladli Behna scheme and Assam’s Orunodoi scheme that are drawing voter support due to their continuous benefits. In her story forMint, independent journalist Ruhi Tewari spoke to the beneficiaries of these schemes to gauge a better understanding of how the policies of BJP-led governments in states are becoming a part of the party’s poll pitch to the voters.

India's $250-billion IT sector is facing a downturn after a pandemic-induced boom, challenged by high interest rates and cautious sentiment in key Western markets. The rapid advancement of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is also reshaping the industry. Despite these challenges, firms like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys have reported robust deal wins across various industries, showcasing operational efficiencies that have boosted margins. However, adverse economic conditions in the US and Europe have significantly affected demand, especially in the critical Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector. Additionally, the IT sector's hiring practices are undergoing a major shift, with significant reductions in headcount for the first time in two decades. Company-specific issues and leadership changes have further destabilized the sector. Facing continuous economic pressures and technological shifts, Indian IT firms are strategically adapting to navigate these turbulent times. Mint's Abhishek Mukherjee decodes the fourth-quarter performance of Indian IT companies in this Long Story.

🤖 Generative AI (GenAI) is becoming a significant concern for major technology service firms like Accenture, Cognizant, and Capgemini, which have started to include these technologies as risk factors in their annual reports. Mint’s IT correspondent Varun Sood reports on this development, marking a shift as firms adapt to the potential financial, legal, and reputational risks posed by AI. Despite the growth of AI capabilities and their integration into various operational sectors, challenges such as unintended consequences and increased legal liabilities remain. As AI technology continues to evolve, the implications for cybersecurity, operational integrity, and social equity are critical concerns. These technologies promise both transformative potential and new risks, leading major IT firms to cautiously navigate their increased use while assessing the long-term impacts on their business models and industry standards.

Investor interest is increasingly turning towards smaller startups, with those valued below $1 billion engaging in 318 deals this year, according to Tracxn data. Late-stage investments favour firms under $500 million, given their potential for significant returns. In contrast, unicorns—startups valued over a billion dollars—are finding it tougher to raise funds under strict investment conditions. In 2022, sub-billion-dollar firms saw 1,419 deals, dwarfing the 30 transactions for those above a billion. Current market dynamics, marked by cautious investor sentiment and a focus on profitability, suggest that high valuations no longer guarantee capital, pushing some unicorns to consider IPOs as a more feasible liquidity route. Mint's Sneha Shah explores this shift in startup funding dynamics in India.

In the ever-evolving landscape of India's startup ecosystem, Udaan, the online trade platform for businesses, secured a hefty $340 million in its Series E funding round in December, despite a substantial 44% cut in its valuation from a high of $3.1 billion in 2021. This funding round, one of the largest in India last year, reflects a strategic pivot as Udaan grappled with shrinking revenues and fierce competition in the B2B market. Despite the challenges, including a 43% drop in revenue in 2022-23 and ballooning losses, the funding underscores the potential investors see in Udaan's recalibrated business model. Founded in 2016 by ex-Flipkart executives, Udaan initially aimed to revolutionise the traditional B2B sector by connecting producers directly with retailers via an expansive digital platform. Over the years, Udaan has expanded across multiple categories, experimenting with various business models, including a foray into B2C that was later shelved. Mint's startups correspondent Samiksha Goel takes a deep dive into the inside story of Udaan's pivot before its IPO.

🚄 Indian Railways has prided itself for years on being the carrier of India’s common folk. If you grew up in India, you are highly likely to have memories related to Indian Railways. However, the last few years have seen the railways transform for both better and worse. The transformation has been better for the AC passengers, with the advent of new trains like Vande Bharat, which focus heavily on customer service, and worse for the non-AC passengers, who are seeing cuts in the number of affordable coaches. This shift, while it may sound progressive, comes with higher costs, potentially alienating the vast majority of train travellers who rely on the railways for affordable long-distance travel. Given the financial strains—highlighted by the near-miss between operating costs and revenues in 2023-24—the future may hold even tighter spaces in non-AC carriages, as projections indicate a surge in AC passengers but only a tepid increase in non-AC ones. This Long Story byhowIndialives.com examines the ongoing shift at the heart of Indian Railways.

🎁 Rishad Kaikhushru Naoroji, a third-generation member of the Godrej family and a notable conservationist, has chosen to gift the majority of his shares in the Godrej Group companies to his nephews and nieces, reports Nehal Chaliawala. Naoroji, aged 72 and worth an estimated $3.8 billion according to Forbes, holds stakes valued at about ₹7,050 crore in various listed entities, such as Godrej Agrovet, Godrej Consumer, Godrej Properties, and Godrej Industries. This decision coincides with the Godrej family's recent agreement to divide the business, marking a significant realignment within the 127-year-old conglomerate.

Dennis Woodside, a seasoned executive with stints as CEO of Motorola Mobility and COO of Dropbox, has taken over as CEO of Freshworks, succeeding founder Girish Mathrubootham. As the company contends with economic pressures and prepares for AI-driven changes, this leadership transition is part of a broader strategic realignment aimed at reaching a $1-billion revenue target by 2026,reports Mint's startups editor Ranjani Raghavan.

That's all for this week, I hope you have a pleasant weekend!

If you have any feedback, want to talk about food, or have anything else to say about our journalism, write to me at siddharth.sharma1@htdigital.in or reply to this mail. You can also write tofeedback@livemint.com.

Best,

Siddharth Sharma

Community Editor

Subscriber Experience Team

