Best of the Week: What really goes into a Mint story?

What happens when Milan’s glitzy runway collides with India’s rustic soul? A pair of “toe-ring" sandals by Prada has stirred more than fashion chatter; it’s sparked a cultural debate. In courtroom no. 46 of the Bombay high court, a fiery PIL questioned if Kolhapuri chappals were being culturally hijacked. While the case was dismissed, it revived hope for 100,000 artisans in Kolhapur. “Our mother," they call the leather. Yet, most earn ₹25,000 a month. Will global buzz lead to real change or just fade like last season’s trend? The sandals are now in the spotlight. But will the hands that craft them ever get their due applause?

Is inflation really under control, or are we just looking the other way? Headline inflation may look tame at 2.1%, but core inflation, the kind that sticks, has quietly crept from 3.6% to 4.5% since January. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may not directly target core inflation, but it watches it like a hawk. Why? Because when core rises, headline inflation usually follows. Could this ruin our hopes of more rate cuts? Maybe. Should we redefine what “core" really means in today’s changing economy? Absolutely.

What if your X-ray could be read without the internet? That’s exactly what Qure.ai pulled off, moving from cloud to ‘edge AI’, where scans are analyzed on-site, in seconds. No more network delays, no more treatment lags. But this shift isn’t just about healthcare, it’s quietly revolutionizing everything from surveillance cameras to smart meters across India. Why? Because India isn’t built for cloud-first tech. Power cuts, patchy internet, cost sensitivity—it all screams edge-first. And guess what? A scrappy bunch of Indian chipmakers is now designing low-power processors in India, for India. Could this be our moment to lead a new AI era, one built for the Global South, from the ground up?

What happens when festivals arrive early, summers cut short, and shoppers carry fatter wallets? A hiring boom! As India gears up for its biggest shopping season, e-commerce, logistics, and consumer firms are racing to onboard thousands of temp workers, up 20% from 2024. Flipkart, Amazon, and others are beefing up last-mile teams, especially in tier-2 and -3 cities, to meet festive demand. But here’s the catch: It’s mostly temp gigs. Will these festive hires find longer-term roles, or vanish with the decorations? With tax rebates giving spending a push and unsold ACs waiting for buyers, this season is more than just glitter.

What if your scooter could yell at you for overspeeding, or worse, detect when your hands are off the handle? That’s exactly what the Centre is now eyeing. After mandating ABS and BIS-certified helmets, the government may soon make speed alerts and hands-off riding detection compulsory for all new two-wheelers. The goal? Curb India’s alarming road toll, nearly half of which involves two-wheelers. But safety comes at a price. With ABS already set to hike prices by ₹3,000-5,000 in 2026, are Indian consumers ready to pay more for protection? And more importantly, should safety even be optional in the world’s largest two-wheeler market?

Despite tepid demand, Indian companies saw profits soar in the June quarter, the sharpest in five quarters, thanks to falling raw material costs. An analysis of 182 firms showed profits rising 23% year-on-year, while revenue inched up just 5.4%. For non-financial firms, margins hit a three-year high as input costs dropped 14% annually and 15% sequentially. The profit bump came even as employee expenses surged due to annual appraisals. The question is: Will these cost-led gains last, or is this a temporary breather until demand truly revives?

India is reshaping its HIV treatment strategy with a bold, decentralized approach that aims to reach over 2.5 million people living with the virus. The plan: Take antiretroviral drugs and care directly to patients via local Care and Support Centres, instead of making them travel to hospitals. Backed by a new mobile app and digital tracking, this could improve treatment access, reduce dropouts, and address stigma. With AIDS deaths still in the tens of thousands annually, the big question remains: can this hyper-local, tech-led model help India meet its ambitious 2030 elimination goal?

India’s big manufacturing bet, which was meant to rival China, is running into a people problem. Despite a youthful workforce and rising factory investments, manufacturers are struggling to recruit and retain workers. Attrition is rampant. Over half of India’s temp factory workforce quits within a year. Some don’t last even a month. The reasons are layered: culture shock, homesickness, poor housing, food issues, rigid factory routines, and better gig job alternatives with instant payouts. Despite higher wages than agriculture, formal factory work often feels more like punishment than opportunity. India is pushing to turn farm workers into factory hands, but can it fix the human side of industrialization in time?

In 2025, India’s central bank has gone full throttle to reignite lending, cutting the repo rate by a full percentage point, loosening liquidity norms, and signalling cheaper money for all. The expectation? A credit revival. The result? Still lukewarm. Despite the easing, bank credit growth has stayed muted at 9-11% year-on-year, well below past highs. Households and businesses aren’t borrowing like they used to. Tighter norms in late 2023, global uncertainty, and sluggish consumer demand may be holding things back. Can lower rates and easier rules alone jumpstart India’s lending engine, or are deeper structural issues in play?

A new free trade agreement between India and the UK promises cheaper chocolates, cosmetics, and medical gear for Indian consumers, and duty-free access to British markets for Indian gems, textiles, seafood, and processed food. Scotch whisky and premium cars will also get cheaper over time, albeit under strict quotas. Dubbed one of India’s most ambitious trade deals, the pact gives 45% of Indian exports tariff-free entry to the UK. In return, India slashes duties on many British goods, while protecting key sectors like dairy and smartphones. But not everything made the cut: No post-study work visas for Indian students, modest mobility liberalization, and no exemption from the UK’s carbon tax.

