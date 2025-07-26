Best of the Week: What really goes into a Mint story?

What if your X-ray could be read without the internet? That’s exactly what Qure.ai pulled off, moving from cloud to ‘edge AI’, where scans are analyzed on-site, in seconds. No more network delays, no more treatment lags. But this shift isn’t just about healthcare, it’s quietly revolutionizing everything from surveillance cameras to smart meters across India. Why? Because India isn’t built for cloud-first tech. Power cuts, patchy internet, cost sensitivity—it all screams edge-first. And guess what? A scrappy bunch of Indian chipmakers is now designing low-power processors in India, for India. Could this be our moment to lead a new AI era, one built for the Global South, from the ground up?