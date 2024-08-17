Best of the week | Why I love the Olympics (and will miss it dearly)

Dear reader,

Paris Olympics, games of the XXXIII Olympiad, closed this Sunday.

In late July 2021, India grappled with a severe second wave of the COVID pandemic. Thousands had died, and millions were scrambling for essential medical supplies like oxygen and hospital beds. Amidst such widespread tragedy, there was a desperate craving for a respite. What better solace than sports to provide that?

It was during this time that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games kicked off in the Japanese capital, offering a crucial diversion from the grim realities of the pandemic. Indian athletes rose to the occasion, delivering their finest performance in Olympic history by winning seven medals, thus providing some solace to a nation pummeled by the health crisis.

Besides, in a cricket crazy nation like India, when do you get to watch sports like equestrian jumping, springboard diving, archery and water polo all happening together? The odd hockey and football do make their appearances but not at this scale or importance.

One can endlessly debate the financial and economic merits of the Olympics, but the undeniable truth is the games’ unique ability to unite the most skilled and dedicated athletes from around the globe.

And that is why I love the Olympics, and will miss it dearly.

On to Mint's best work from this week: 🏃🚪India's biggest micro-lender, CreditAccess Grameen, might soon be under new ownership as its Dutch promoter, CreditAcccess India, is planning an exit. Holding a 66.56% stake, the promoter is eyeing a valuation around $2.7 billion, Mint’s Anirudh Laskar reports. The deal, given CreditAccess Grameen's listing status, will require regulatory nods from the Reserve Bank of India and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. With the company currently valued at about ₹20,000 crore, experts suggest aiming for a 15-20% premium due to its unique market position and robust interest income margins.

💲 🎸 The fallacy of composition in economics suggests what benefits an individual may not always benefit a group. Author and columnist Vivek Kaul explains the economic theory through his anecdote of a Bruce Springsteen concert at Wembley, where if one person stands to get a better view, it may initially seem beneficial for that individual. However, if everyone stands up, the overall view doesn’t improve, and the collective experience might even become less comfortable, making the fallacy more evident. This concept mirrors the current situation with systematic investment plans (SIPs) in India, where individual investors regularly contribute to equity mutual funds. While SIPs help investors by encouraging regular, disciplined investment, the collective inflow of funds has significantly driven up stock prices. If all investors continue to pour money into these funds, the stock prices might escalate beyond their actual earnings potential, creating a bubble-like situation.

🤝 💵 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation’s top boss, Akihiro Fukutome, is flying to India soon, eyeing a big slice of Yes Bank. Mint’s banking editor Gopika Gopakumar writes that Fukutome is thinking about snapping up a whopping 51% stake in Yes Bank, pegging the deal at $5 billion. Fukutome's trip includes meetings with top officials from RBI and the State Bank of India, which currently holds a 23.99% stake in Yes Bank. The discussions are critical, as SMBC has started the due diligence process. But why Yes Bank? Well, SMBC sees a lot of promise in the private lender and is keen to make a major play in India’s banking scene.

🏦 For more than a year, the Indian equity market has witnessed an unusual divergence—Bank Nifty has consistently underperformed compared to the benchmark Nifty. Typically, these two indices move closely together, so this gap suggests something is off balance. The prime suspect for this underperformance? HDFC Bank, which holds significant weight in the Bank Nifty. But it's not just about one bank; the entire banking sector in India is facing several challenges, as evident from recent financial results. Mint’s Abhishek Mukherjee takes a deep dive into the banking sector’s struggles with systemic challenges, evident in its first quarter results.

📊 India is gearing up to overhaul its statistical system with a focus on enhancing data collection, processing, and management through the use of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation is spearheading this initiative, aiming to update crucial economic measures and increase the frequency of key surveys, Mint’s Gireesh Chandra Prasad and Rhik Kundu report. Among the planned improvements are the updating of the base year for GDP, CPI, and IIP calculations, transitioning from paper to digital data compilation, and introducing new surveys to better capture data from the informal sector.

🇮🇳 💻 India is ambitiously pushing to position itself as a global hub for advanced technologies, including quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and semiconductors. The government is not only focusing on high-tech industries but is also aiming to expand its digital public infrastructure (DPI), which now acts as a new factor of production alongside traditional resources like land and labour. This framework includes platforms such as Aadhaar and UPI, which have significantly improved financial and public services accessibility, driving India's digital economy forward. Moreover, India’s pursuit of becoming a self-reliant technology powerhouse extends to building its own semiconductor facilities and enhancing its capabilities in AI, aligning with global standards. Mint’s Leslie D’Monte writes about the nation’s tryst with tech independence.

🫡 🇮🇳 In its 77 years of economic journey as an independent nation, India has seen several milestone policies and reforms that defined its journey as the fifth largest economy in the world currently. Mint’s N. Madhavan writes about the seven landmark economic decisions taken in the history of independent India that spurred growth and modernization of the developing nation. From five-year plans, starting in 1951, to the more recent GST implementation of 2017, Madhavan takes a look at the economic journey of a new and independent nation.

🥭 In a twist of historical irony, a friendly gesture by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the 1950s, involving the gift of mango saplings to China, has manifested into a competitive challenge for India. Nehru's "mango diplomacy" included sending prized Indian mango varieties like Dasheri, Chausa, Alphonso, and Langra to then-Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai. This move was aimed at fostering goodwill but has since enabled China to not only cultivate these varieties but also excel in their commercial production. Fast forward to today, and China's mastery over these Indian mango varieties has turned it into a significant exporter, even surpassing India's mango exports in recent years. Mint’s Dhirendra Kumar reports that in 2023, China exported mangoes worth $59.43 million, outperforming India's $55.94 million in mango exports.

💼 When ChrysCapital's executives flew to Pune during the Covid-19 pandemic, they were looking to invest in FirstCry, a baby products giant founded by Supam Maheshwari. They were struck by Maheshwari's modest office—a sharp contrast to the flashier setups of many new-age entrepreneurs. This meeting led to a $315 million investment in the startup, boosting its valuation to nearly $2 billion. Maheshwari, an introvert unlike the more outspoken Bhavish Aggarwal of Ola Electric, strategically builds businesses with an eye on the long game, focusing on deep market understanding rather than just following trends. Mint’s Sneha Shah explores Maheshwari's journey, which involves founding three unicorns—FirstCry, Xpressbees, and Globalbees.

🇮🇳 🇮🇳 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation for the 11th consecutive time from the Red Fort on Independence Day. In his first speech since assuming office for the third time, the prime minister spoke for 98 minutes, making it his longest Independence Day speech. He laid out many ambitious plans, from adding 75,000 medical seats over the next five years to ramping up India's renewable energy capacity to 500 gigawatts by 2030. Modi emphasized revamping agriculture with a big push towards natural farming, with plans to use advanced tech like drones, Dhirendra Kumar writes. Modi has also got his sights set on making India a powerhouse in semiconductor manufacturing to cut down on imports and boost self-sufficiency.

