Best of the Week | Will artists lead the revolution against AI?

I doubt there is any form of love comparable to what an artist has for her art. Most art is like a baby for their creators. Now imagine an AI model uses your art to train itself and recreate the same thing in essence. Well, you don't actually have to imagine it. This is happening with most of the art out there.

Enter something called ‘art poisoning’. With just a few invisible changes to your digital artwork, you can ‘poison’ it. This makes it difficult for it to be scraped by an AI model. Even if it does get into the training dataset, it can cause the model to behave in unpredictable ways. According to an article in the MIT Tech Review, a slew of new tools. ‘Nightshade’ is one such tool that offers artists a chance to fight back against AI. The tool was created by Ben Zhao, a professor at University of Chicago. Zhao hopes that the tool will tip the balance in favour of artists, reports MIT Tech Review.

AI companies, including OpenAI, Meta, Google, and Stability AI, are currently embroiled in legal battles with artists who allege that their copyrighted content and personal information were unlawfully scraped and used without permission or financial remuneration. These disputes have brought to the forefront critical issues concerning copyright laws, data privacy, and the ethical use of digital information in training AI technologies.

What’s interesting to see is how AI will change the way we perceive art. With the authority of the author coming into question after an AI takeover, what value will art hold in our lives.

Executives of India’s largest software exporter Tata Consultancy Services huddled up in Abu Dhabi last week to discuss the company’s future. People aware of what transpired at the retreat titled Blitz, told Mint’s Varun Sood, that the company wants to grow rapidly in the upcoming financial year. CEO K Krithivasan told the 800 TCS executives at the retreat about his plan for the company to clock-in double digit revenue growth in FY25. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran was also present at the meeting. Interestingly, this fiscal year the Tata Group-company had its slowest growth since it went public in 2004. For Chandrasekaran, it is the India market that the company wants to see more growth in. The Tata Sons chairman said he wanted India to become a $10 billion market for the company, shooting for more than a seven-fold increase from the current $1.4 billion.

Byju's, once the poster child of Indian startups is bleeding. The company, run by its eponymous founder, was once valued at $22 billion. It is now attempting to raise funds through a rights issue at a drastically reduced valuation of just $20 million. While this move could be seen as a clever accounting strategy, it adversely impacts its existing investors. One such investor is General Atlantic, a New York-based private equity firm with more than $83 billion in assets under management. The firm had previously injected $380 million into the edtech giant. It opted not to contribute additional funds in the latest financing round. This could be a crucial decision for General Atlantic, whose portfolio includes other tech ventures like Unacademy, NoBroker, and BillDesk — none of which have delivered the expected financial returns. Mint’s startup and new economy editor Ranjani Raghavan along with Sneha Shah take a deep dive into the difficulties General Atlantic is facing in the Indian market and what the future holds for the private equity firm amidst these challenges.

One of India’s biggest automakers is going through a massive shift. This week, Tata Motors announced its plan to demerge its business. TaMo’s board greenlit the proposal to separate its businesses into two parts - one focusing only on commercial vehicles and the other only on passenger vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment will also include electric vehicles and the company’s British luxury car subsidiary Jaguar Land-Rover. For the TaMo shareholders, the demerger means investment being restructured, but the overall value holdings remaining the same. The shareholders will get identical value of shares in both the companies. This reorganisation, following the earlier separation of the passenger and electric vehicle divisions in 2022, is designed to enhance the operational autonomy of each business segment. Mint’s autos and mobility correspondent Alisha Sachdev reports on the development, while also examining its implications for investors.

Mint Explainer: Is the Tata Motors demerger a strategic gambit or a non-event?

Designing a Large Language Model (LLM) for a linguistically diverse country like India, with its hundreds of languages, presents a unique set of challenges. Indian GPTs emerge as a solution to this complexity, addressing the need for models that can understand and generate text in multiple Indian languages, many of which have limited digital presence. Unlike OpenAI's ChatGPT, which primarily focuses on English, Indian language LLMs require extensive effort to train on a wide range of Indian languages. Indian enterprises have taken up the arduous task of creating AI chatbots that are accessible to the entire nation. Examples include 'Ask Disha,' an IRCTC chatbot designed to assist passengers, and Chennai Police's 'AI Police,' a virtual assistant. These initiatives rely on BharatGPT, an LLM developed by Bengaluru-based AI startup CoRover. Mint’s senior editor Leslie D'monte highlights the challenges and advancements in the field of Indian LLMs.

When it comes to renewable energy, countries are looking to ‘seize the daylight’. Quite literally that too. Solar power is an important alternate source of energy, which if harnessed can solve the energy needs for a large number of people. But 2023 proved to be not a great time for initiatives around solar power in India. The country witnessed a significant reduction in solar capacity installations, managing only 7.5 gigawatts (GW) compared to the more robust figures of 13.4 GW in 2022 and 10 GW in 2021. This downturn in capacity addition is notably attributed to stringent taxation measures aimed at limiting the influx of Chinese solar panels, a key component in solar installations. Sumant Banerji, Mint’s national editor, delves into this peculiar dip in India's solar energy story, highlighting the broader implications of these policy decisions on the nation's renewable energy landscape.

Retail investors are becoming increasingly savvy. This became evident during the surge in small and midcap stocks throughout the last three quarters of 2024. Individual traders, investing up to ₹2 lakh on the exchanges enjoyed significant gains. With companies such as BSE, Birlasoft, Zensar Tech, Sonata Software, and RBL Bank experiencing a stock price surge, retail investors made a bank, riding on this wave. The increase in price for these companies varies from 23% to a remarkable 415% in the nine-month period ending in December. Interestingly, during this period of stock price appreciation, retail investors decreased their holdings in these companies by 4% to 11%. This trend suggests that these investors are effectively capitalising on market lows and exiting at highs, securing substantial profits in the process. Mint's market correspondents Ram Sahgal and Mayur Bhalerao delve into this phenomenon, analysing how retail participants are successfully navigating and profiting from the small cap market segment.

The Indian startup funding landscape is frozen, with chilling winds of the funding winter creating a hurdle for companies to bloom. But is spring around the corner? Recent developments indicate signs of recovery, suggesting that the "funding winter" may be beginning to melt away. During the previous financial year, while investment in early-stage startups continued, there was a noticeable slowdown in growth-stage funding, which had nearly come to a standstill. Now, there's a resurgence across various stages of business within the new economy, marking a positive shift in investor sentiment and activity. This revival is evidenced by the successful conclusion of deals, with January seeing investments worth $443 million, which nearly doubled to $835 million in February. Mint's Sneha Shah highlights these emerging "greenshoots" in the once-frozen funding landscape, indicating a promising turnaround for startups and investors alike.

In an evolving trend within the Indian banking sector, public-sector bankers are increasingly moving to join the boards of private-sector banks upon retirement. This shift is driven by the private sector's recognition of the experience these individuals bring, particularly in managing complex compliance landscapes. While the movement of seasoned professionals from public to private banks is seen more, the opposite exists to a lesser extent. This phenomenon has led to the leadership of several top private banks being spearheaded by individuals with backgrounds in the public sector, notably including former officials from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or the civil service. For example, the chairpersons of Axis Bank, Federal Bank, and AU Small Finance Bank have roots in the RBI, whereas HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are chaired by retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers. Mint’s editor Gopika Gopakumar examines the phenomenon which is now being described as ‘publicization’ of private banks.

Cheese, an indispensable part of a burger, probably the most important component of any fast food preparation in today’s day. Yet cheese became a problem for a brand that is synonymous with both burgers and fast food. McDonald’s India found itself in a bit of a soup over the last month or so with allegations of its cheese not being real. Recent media reports have highlighted an incident involving the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the state authority tasked with the enforcement of regulations concerning food, drugs, and cosmetics. The FDA discovered that a McDonald’s outlet was using cheese analogues in several products that were advertised as containing real cheese. Cheese analogues, also known as cheese substitutes, are products designed to mimic the flavour, texture, and appearance of cheese but are made from various non-dairy ingredients. This revelation raises concerns about accurate labelling and transparency in food marketing, ensuring consumers are fully informed about the ingredients in the products they purchase. Westlife Foodworld, the company that operates McDonald’s outlets in the West and South denied this allegation. But despite the company’s clarifications, the situation quickly snowballed into a PR disaster. Mint's special correspondent Nehal Chaliawala takes a deep look to find out if McDonald's claims of serving real cheese melt under scrutiny.

What's the biggest purchase you have made with your credit card? Ever wondered if buying a car with your plastic is worth it? Mint Money’s Shipra Singh reports that many car dealerships offer the flexibility to make payments via credit card, covering either the down payment or the entire cost of the vehicle. Utilising a credit card for these transactions can unlock a variety of points and rewards, which can be applied towards future expenses, potentially leading to significant savings that wouldn't be achievable through cash payments or other methods. However, some dealers may impose an additional 2% fee for processing credit card payments, which could diminish the overall benefits gained from rewards and points.

This week we observed the International Women’s Day on Friday March 8th. And on this occasion three of Mint’s prolific women writers teamed up to bring to you stories of women in corporate India. Mint’s workplace correspondent Devina Sengupta, along with Suneera Tandon and Madhurima Nandy, spoke to women in corporate India who continue to inspire thousands. These women share the stories of their journeys so far, the challenges they faced and why a Swiss army knife may just be a woman’s best friend. Read the long story, taking a deeper look at the stories behind some of the women in India Inc.

The International Women’s Day also presented us with an opportunity of spreading awareness towards some of the financial laws that every woman should know. Through discussions with legal experts, Mint Money’s Aprajita Sharma explores the intricacies of Indian laws regarding inheritance, insurance, and loans, which vary not only between genders but also across different religions. Her report reveals the complex nature of the legal framework and its impact on women's financial decisions and opportunities.

Women are integral to powering the world's economic engine, contributing on equal footing in various spheres. Women’s Day is not just an occasion to celebrate women in our homes, workplaces, and broader society, but also an opportunity to delve into their experiences, highlighting the hurdles, struggles, and resilience they represent. This compilation of Mint’s stories offers both a cause for celebration and a moment for deeper reflection on the status of women in India, showcasing the diverse narratives that shape their lives.

