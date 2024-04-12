Best of the Week | Wipro, Markets, Elections and Climate Change

Here are Mint’s major themes and stories from the week gone by: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wipro Our first major theme for this week is change at the helm of Wipro, the Bangalore-based IT services company. Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte departed last weekend and was replaced by Srinivas Pallia, who has been with the IT giant since 1992. Delaporte’s exit made him the fifth Wipro chief executive to prematurely leave the role, and the eighth CEO since 2000. Delaporte’s removal was reported to have come at the behest of company chairman Rishad Premji. Premji declined to offer Delaporte a second term and expressed unhappiness at the company’s underperformance.

Markets This week’s coverage and analysis brought home the idea that the markets could be close to their peak.

We began the week with the news that the Indian stock market valuation crossed INR 400 trillion for the first time, with the last INR 100 trillion having been added in just 9 months. Dipti Sharma and A Ksheerasagar spoke to experts to decode why this happened and what it means for the Indian economy.

Another piece of analysis by Mayur Bhalerao on public markets investing revealed that retail investors have really piled into public issues by small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which has led to them to raise INR 5961 Cr in FY24. This is despite the regulator cautioning against stock manipulation in SME IPOs.

Mint’s Dipti Sharma also wrote about how the capital goods sector (S&P BSE Capital Goods Index) has performed with a return of 77% over the past year. While many of the stocks are at record highs, analysts believe there is scope to grow further, especially after the elections this summer, because projects are likely to take off — the government’s continued thrust on capital expenditure.

We published a Mint Snapview on why the markets seem to be behaving oddly on the eve of a general election. Typically, markets tend to show more volatility and nervous trader behaviour as the elections approach. However, there appears to be a multitude of reasons for this calmness — at least on the surface. This piece dives in to explain the factors at play.

We argue in an editorial this week that one of the novel ways in which to fix the growing wealth inequality in India could be to get the aam aadmi into investing. Our opinion is that the government could experiment with direct transfers of public sector companies’ shares into demat accounts for every Indian household that isn’t already invested in the markets — broaden our investor base and get more people to participate.

And we round off the week with a report by Ram Sahgal on the markets possibly nearing their peak, going by the signals from futures contracts. High net worth and retail investors turned bearish for the first time in three months, as they turned net sellers of Nifty and Bank Nifty futures contracts.

Elections Our third and final theme for this week: India will start voting in a few places next week in the world’s largest election.

Mint’s Sayantan Bera travelled to eastern Maharashtra to understand voter sentiment in this crucial belt – the state sends 48 MPs to Parliament and it has five major political parties vying for it. Bera returned with learnings on gender, unemployment and a granular understanding of the socio-economic scenario. Read this deep dive for the insights on how politics works in this central part of the country.

Meanwhile, Priyamvada C, Jas Bardia, and Devina Sengupta teamed up to understand the various steps being taken by companies to nudge their employees to vote. These include giving employees leave, remote work options and enabling them to travel to their hometowns where they are registered to vote.

Shouvik Das reported that the Indian government is working with big technology companies to try and spot the use of AI to create deep fakes and mis/disinformation on online platforms. This includes OpenAI, Google and Meta as well as the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Read on to understand how big tech and government have teamed up.

Lata Jha tells us about how political parties turned digitally native to woo young Millennials and GenZ voters, some of whom will be voting for the first time in their lives. Political parties have signed up with social media influencers and channels whose audiences speak directly to these younger voters. In addition to the traditional modes of campaigning and publicity that parties undertake including billboards and buntings, this time the digital battleground is alive, especially on social media.

We also recommend reading these two important pieces on climate change by Puja Das:

Milk prices are expected to rise because of the nation-wide water scarcity. Thirsty cows and buffaloes are likely to produce less milk, driving up prices. This is because of the heat waves that have been predicted that are likely to last 10-20 days against the normal 4-8 days. Das interviewed the director general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, who predicted a harsh Summer for India, as well as more extreme weather events. March 2024 was reportedly the warmest March on record globally. That’s all for this week.

