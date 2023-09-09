Changes at the helm: Ides of September edition4 min read 09 Sep 2023, 03:10 AM IST
Best of the Week: Uday Kotak's hard question to grapple with in the warm afterglow of retirement, fresh trouble for the Adani Group and why everyone loves to hate VFS Global.
Last Saturday, at the start of the rained out 🇮🇳 v. 🇵🇰 Asia Cup cricket match in Sri Lanka, a strange piece of news broke – Uday Kotak, 64, founder of India's fourth largest bank and billionaire, stepped down as managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, four months earlier than statutorily required.