Changes at the helm: Ides of September edition

Last Saturday, at the start of the rained out 🇮🇳 v. 🇵🇰 Asia Cup cricket match in Sri Lanka, a strange piece of news broke – Uday Kotak, 64, founder of India's fourth largest bank and billionaire, stepped down as managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, four months earlier than statutorily required. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

📝 Kotak penned an emotional resignation letter and shared it on social media. In subsequent interviews with journalists on Sunday, he explained his move: the decision to resign early and install an interim CEO was a “thought through sequencing process," he said.

🎙️ He spoke to Mint's Gopika Gopakumar in an interview, explaining that his fiduciary role in the transition at the bank was over. The bank is now awaiting the Reserve Bank of India's approval to appoint Kotak's successor at the helm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

🥇 Kotak has had what many regard as one of the great careers in banking and finance, having started off in 1985. He is seen as the third of India's legendary financial institution builders, after Aditya Puri and Deepak Parekh. Read this profile published in The Economist for more on the significance of his achievements.

A hard question to grapple with in the warm afterglow of retirement 🤔 However, the timing of his departure has a strangeness attached to it that lingers on. Kotak's answers to the questions during all his Sunday interviews didn't add up to much. Could there be implications for investors? Mint's markets writer Ram Saghal provided an analysis of the factors that could effect the bank's scrip movement. Bloomberg's Menaka Doshi asks probingly in her India Edition newsletter: Does Uday Kotak's staying on as a non-executive director on the board become an asset 👍🏽 or a liability ⚠️ for the bank? It is a pertinent question because Kotak has led a unblemished career as champion of Indian entrepreneurship so far. Let's see how the dust settles on KMB and Kotak's futures. 〄🕜 Throwback | Did you know that Raghuram Rajan took became the governor of the RBI this week, ten years ago? Here's our front page story from then: Dr Feelgood takes charge.

☢️ Varun Sood and Pavan Burugala report that the Adani Group could be in for more trouble after an investigation found that six out of 8 foreign funds, from which it received investments, were shut last year. “The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a global network of investigative journalists, recently reported that people with ties to the Adani family secretly held significant stakes in group entities in possible violation of the country’s law on maximum ownership by promoters in listed entities, through some of these funds." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

🥵 Snapview posits that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman might have a difficult year ahead due to growth rate resulting from policy moves and budget allocations made thus far. The Modi government's bet on spurring growth through capex spending may or may not yield results. Economic growth could slow down in the wake of a mild monsoon ⛈️ . Elections at the Centre and across nearly half of India's states 🗳️ in 2023-24 mean that Sitharaman's task is an unenviable one.

📊 If you are looking to better understand the story behind India's Q1 GDP growth, Mint's columnist Vivek Kaul provides a primer to decode the reasons behind a good quarter, India's post pandemic performance and how GDP is calculated.

🏦 Our partners at howIndialives.com unpack the proposition that Reliance's Jio Financial Services (JFS) brings to investors' tables. JFS is currently valued at a remarkable ₹1.55-trillion. Using five charts, we explain why Jio Financial Services' value is less about what it has done so far and more about what it promises to do. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

🎟️ The men's Cricket World Cup returns to the subcontinent after 12 years next month. However, getting a ticket to watch a game in person is proving elusive, report Varuni Khosla and Gaurav Laghate. It turns out most match tickets aren't listed for sale on BookMyShow, a ticketing platform, because the Board of Control for Cricket in India is holding them back to meet sponsor obligations (and perhaps dole out favours?). Fans are upset 😤 . Can the BCCI do anything about it?

♟️ Shayan Ghosh, our banking writer, helps us understand Sriram Finance Ltd, India's second largest non-banking financial lender, which was created by the merger of Sriram Transport and Sriram City Union Finance. This deeply reported piece unpacks the corporate strategy at the newly merged lending company.

🛂 Why everyone loves to hate VFS by Varuni Khosla profiles the controversial company that processes visas. Critics say that its lapses are a fallout of the monopoly VFS enjoys. But the company denies this. Read on to know a version that takes you closer to the truth about this Zurich and Dubai-headquartered company founded by Zubin Karkaria. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

🐧 Twitter, the social media network that was once touted as the world's public square and has now been renamed X, has seen massive changes lately. The story of Elon Musk's takeover has been captured in great detail and forms a part of an upcoming book by Walter Isaacson, journalist and author. The Wall Street Journal republished Isaacson's account of the episode. Read the real story of Musk's Twitter takeover.

😧 And if you must know what such a drastic change at Twitter has brought about, here's an investigative story (also from WSJ) on how Musk has been running Twitter since taking it over. Read how Elon Musk's impulses transformed Twitter.

~~~ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

That's all for this week folks. 👋

Please write to us with your thoughts, ideas and feedback. We would love to hear from you. 📝

Thank you for your time and have a great weekend! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nikhil Kanekal

Head of Subscriber Experience