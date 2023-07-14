Dark clouds and a silver lining: In search of the Indian Dream

🔭 🧭 In Search of the Indian Dream 💭 🇮🇳

The world and India Inc. have been bullish on manufacturing getting a filip in India because of what's been touted as the China+1 strategy in our post pandemic world. However, Mint's Rhik Kundu and Ravi Dutt Mishra report that the country is not seeing the promised investments even at a time when China is slowing. So will the manufacturing sector take off? Another blow to this dream was the announcement of Foxconn and Vendanta to end their association to invest $20 billion into India to make semiconductors. Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Rajeev Chandrashekar (himself a former chip designer), tell our reporters Gulveen Aulakh and Mihir Mishra that this is not going to come in the way of India becoming a semiconductor manufacturing destination.