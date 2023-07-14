Dark clouds and a silver lining: In search of the Indian Dream

Best of the Week: El Niño's impact on agriculture and food shortages, limiting junk food advertising in India, challenges for IT companies, Byju's struggles, semiconductor manufacturing in India, market rally and IPOs, government spending on transport infrastructure, GST regulations, and more.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Dear Readers,
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Dear Readers,
Here's the best of our journalism from this week, organised into our top 5 themes:
Here's the best of our journalism from this week, organised into our top 5 themes:
Mint's Nandita Venkatesan and Payal Bhattacharya analyse the detrimental effects on agriculture and resultant food shortages due to the El Niño, the warm current in the Pacific Ocean that is exacerbating bad weather in the Global South. Check out this Plain Facts piece and its 6 charts to understand why the world could be staring at a food shortage. On the other side of the coin, Sayantan Bera explained why India should consider limiting the advertising of junk food, based on the World Health Organisation's recommendations. This is connected to India's rising public health crisis and the influence of celebrities who could be marketing harmful ingredients to gullible audiences.
Information technology (IT) companies, darlings of investors and India's global economic heft, had a hard time this past week. It was not a pretty results season, with TCS and Wipro slowing down, reports Mint's Varun Sood from Mumbai and Bangalore, respectively. Analysts were not crazy about both companies, and this could be reflecting in TCS market fundamentals writes Harsha Jethmalani, our Mark to Market analyst.
One of the two, Rajnish Kumar, the former State Bank of India chairman, told Mint's Satish John that he would be advising Byju's on governance, and that the founder is “bound to listen" to his advice. We argue in our Snapview that this is not what should have happened – Kumar and Mohandas Pai should have ideally been on the board itself, giving them some executive authority. But they may not want to be because of the extent of the mess the company is in.
🔭 🧭 In Search of the Indian Dream 💭 🇮🇳
The world and India Inc. have been bullish on manufacturing getting a filip in India because of what's been touted as the China+1 strategy in our post pandemic world. However, Mint's Rhik Kundu and Ravi Dutt Mishra report that the country is not seeing the promised investments even at a time when China is slowing. So will the manufacturing sector take off? Another blow to this dream was the announcement of Foxconn and Vendanta to end their association to invest $20 billion into India to make semiconductors. Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Rajeev Chandrashekar (himself a former chip designer), tell our reporters Gulveen Aulakh and Mihir Mishra that this is not going to come in the way of India becoming a semiconductor manufacturing destination.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The recent market rally has taken India's stock indices to all time highs, but how long will it last is the big question that our Mark to Market analyst team tries to answer. Read Harsha Jethmalani and Pallavi Pengonda's piece to understand if valuations are ahead of fundamentals and what's behind this rally. The good news is that the initial public offering (IPO) market could be firing up again, according to this Plain Facts article by Niti Kiran. Coming up are nearly 50 companies waiting to raise INR 50,000 Cr from investors, and more. The light of the end of the tunnel appears to be ahead.
The promise of the Goods and Services Tax or GST was to make our indirect tax code simpler. But the latest decision from the GST Council could be anything but that. In a bid to outsmart automakers, the government has unleashed a fresh set of regulations on how to classify and tax sports and multi utility vehicles (SUVs and MUVs). Alisha Sachdev explains the how the latest GST rules could impact the price of the car you've been thinking of buying.
In an editorial this week, we argue why the Indian government needs to rethink how it does law making for taxes. Should a car be unladen or laden to measure its ground clearance or how should we define luxury and chance when it comes to games? As always, we remain steadfast in our commitment to endorsing free people and free markets. Read on to understand why.