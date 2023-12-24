“Ferrari” is the latest example of Hollywood’s love of brands
Summary
- The movie Ferrari follows the sports-car firm’s founder, Enzo Ferrari, as he grapples with the dual disarray of his company and his personal life
MICHAEL MANN’S luscious but limited “Ferrari" is a fitting film to end 2023, a year dominated by brand movies (“Barbie" , above all) and biopics (“Oppenheimer", “Napoleon", “Maestro"). “Ferrari" is a combination: a “brand biopic". The movie, released in America on Christmas Day and in Britain the day after, follows the sports-car firm’s founder, Enzo Ferrari (played by the aptly named Adam Driver), as he grapples with the dual disarray of his company and his personal life.