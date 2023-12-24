“Ferrari” is the latest example of Hollywood’s love of brands

You know Enzo’s type: the flawed genius, the purist in the face of change. He sells cars to win races, not the other way around. But that is not the way the wind is blowing. “The game is changing, Enzo," the boss of Maserati says, in one of the film’s many flimsy lines. TV would bring mass audiences, and bigger markets. The age of the small carmaker would soon end. (In 1969, Fiat, now part of a group whose biggest shareholder part-owns the The Economist’s parent company, bought 50% of Ferrari, a stake later raised to 90%.)