Festive fervour: Should you resist the temptation to indulge?

Diwali (or Deepavali), the festival of lights, is upon us. You probably have a bunch of activities planned for the weekend, including, but not limited to, gatherings of friends and families and discussing the pollution in our big cities. I also hope you're indulging in good food, sweets, and festive shopping! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Diwali is also a time to personally reflect on how each of us is feeling. It is a time to step back and take stock of ourselves. It is a time to be with our loved ones. It is also a time to be kind and generous. However you intend to spend your time, we hope you have a grand time, while resisting indulgences — to some extent!

Diwali provided our newsroom an opportunity to reflect on the state of various aspects such as online shopping, buying gold, the making of firecrackers, investing ideas, consumer sentiments, rural demand, corporate strategy and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Let’s explore these themes through some of Mint’s top journalism from this week:

🏅 If you’re thinking about buying gold, Vivek Kaul, our columnist, author of Bad Money and fellow gold investor (no less), provided food for thought with this fine analysis. I’d classify this as a piece you should read for a clear-minded assessment of how and when to buy gold — during Dhanteras or otherwise?

🎆 As we light up our homes, spare a thought for Sivakasi, the epicentre of India’s firecracker industry that has provided much of India with its supply of firecrackers for a century. N. Madhavan brings us ground up reportage on the industry’s origins and where it is looking to go from here. It has been embattled on many fronts, including child labour practices and environmental concerns over the making and bursting of crackers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

👋 Its decision to exit the business of consumer foods shows intent on the part of the Adani group. The conglomerate that began with trading in food and consumer commodities in the 1990s is clear that it wants to double down in the space of infrastructure. Our Mint Snapview dissects Adani’s corporate strategy to provide perspective on where it is laying its emphasis with exiting its joint venture with South East Asia’s Wilmar group.

💰 Green energy companies are looking for suitors, reported Utpal Bhaskar, Mint’s resident energy maven. The first of these is Ayana Renewable Power, which is looking to raise $400 million from private equity investors, and has appointed a bank for the purpose. The second matter concerns the Acme group, which is looking to sell a stake in a proposed infrastructure investment trust worth $1.4 billion. There is no dearth of action in this space, even as the world grapples with climate change and its discontents.

🧑‍⚖️ Amidst general festive cheer, there was not very good news for Byju’s and one of its group companies in the United States. A court in Delaware ruled in favour of a consortium of 37 lenders who appointed a director on the board of a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that belongs to the challenged edtech business. Mint’s corporate governance expert Varun Sood reports that Bjyu’s Alpha, the subsidiary, had borrowed $1.2 billion from the lending group, who is contesting this matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

🚨 Bad news for another startup: Pristyn Care’s auditor said the healthcare company that provides elective surgeries didn’t have proper internal controls in place. Mint’s startup correspondent Ranjani Raghavan broke this story, which details how the auditor “noted material weaknesses related to three areas: pricing for hospitals and patients, agreements with doctors, and the vendor selection process." In August, Raghavan had a detailed investigative piece on the same company’s questionable practices.

🏗️ Madhurima Nandy, our in-house real estate guru, maps the rapid pace of home sales this quarter that might well be on their way to a record quarter. This is happening in the face of higher interest rates and expensive home loans. Check out this Primer on the state of residential real estate across the country.

🛍️ For many of us, Diwali is a season of sales and this means retail therapy. Mint Money’s Shipra Singh breaks down how savvy online shoppers can make the most of their quiver of credit cards, payment apps and offers from e-commerce websites. A piece that leaves you feeling like you can conquer this Diwali. Knock yourself out. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

📊 Investing during Diwali has become an auspicious practice or tradition for some. However you feel about this idea, Mint’s Contramoney columnist Rahul Goel shares some cold, hard truths to temper all the warmth and fuzziness in the air in this week’s instalment.

📉 Sobriety to temper your festive high: the vast majority of investors (90%) who take positions in India’s futures and options (F & O) market segments lose their money. Mint Money’s Jash Kriplani and Aprajita Sharma explain how futures and options work, garnish their piece with relatable experiences of investors, and bring forth the dangers that lurk in this risky segment of investing in the capital markets. A must read if you are into F&O or even just want to understand how it works.

Origins: A blast from the past 🪔 To unwind this weekend, I recommend a piece from our Lounge archives by Manu S. Pillai, historian and author, who explores the many origins of the festival of Diwali across various communities of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

That’s all for this week folks!

If you have feedback on our journalism, our curation or just about anything to do with us please share your thoughts. You can write to me at nikhil.k@livemint.com or feedback@livemint.com.

Thank you for your time and here’s wishing you a weekend filled with lots of fun and laughter! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Happy Deepavali!

Nikhil Kanekal

Head of Subscriber Experience {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

