Last week I found myself atop a Colombo skyscraper, deep in discussion with a local friend about the economic prospects of Sri Lanka. We talked over sushi and cocktails, the quality of which were good enough to lull me into the idea that Sri Lanka had advanced from the time of my last visit in 2015. On my previous trip, the restaurant we were seated in (and the building itself), over looking the Arabian Sea from the 25th floor, didn't exist.

Knocking any illusions of progress out of my head, my friend explained that the island nation had made a big bet on its relations with China, while ignoring its more natural partner and neighbour to the north, i.e., India. He asserted that was why Sri Lanka was in dire straits, with little investment and economic activity, especially when compared with India.

China's interest in SL had waned, he said. It was dealing with its own domestic economic troubles. As evidence, he pointed to a piece of land jutting into the ocean as we looked north towards the port of Colombo. This reclaimed land was being fancifully developed as the port city, primarily with Chinese resources. It was now abandoned. And Sri Lanka itself is still recovering from its recent economic crisis post the pandemic.

It wasn't lost on us that President Ranil Wickremesinghe was in New Delhi just two weeks ago to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was the latest in a string of diplomatic overtures to reignite ties on the economic front, besides a plea for help. Read Shashank Mattoo's report about that meeting. And for perspective on why India stands to gain from better relations with Sri Lanka, here's a sharp Snapview.

The little else that I have to report back is that the food and tea continue to be sublime. The Sri Lankans are as friendly and warm as ever, even in times of economic difficulty.

Here's the best our journalism from the week gone by:

Gaurav Laghate produced a compelling deep dive on one of India's media mavens – Uday Shankar – the former head of Star India, which he made the largest media and entertainment company in the country. But that's past glory. Gaurav's piece focuses on Shankar's new role at JioCinema, his proximity to Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his plans to disrupt television as we know it.

Leslie D'Monte explains why there's a fuss about the possibility of having a superconductor that operates at room temperature. Is this a major scientific breakthrough or not? Read this Primer to know.

Sayantan Bera tells the story of why climate uncertainty is wreaking havoc on rice growing farmers and putting various state governments in a tight spot. Read this deep dive to understand the economics (and more) of producing one of India's staples, the export of which has been mired in controversy and been partially banned by the government to battle inflation.

India is the largest exporter of rice, accounting for 45 percent of global trade. But the government's fresh ban on its export has resulted in 200,000 tonnes of grain stuck at India's ports. Puja Das reports on the conundrum and its issues.

With consumer inflation still soaring, and food security a growing concern, the government is trying to find solutions, especially in the lead up to the elections next summer. Puja Das and Utpal Bhaskar interviewed to Parshottam Rupala, Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, who said the government is working on climate-resilient breeds to deal with increasing extreme weather conditions.

Rich Indians are making their dream automotive purchases like never before. Luxury car sales are on fire for the first half of 2023, explains Sumant Banerji, forecasting the best ever year ahead. Read this article to get a grasp of the dynamics behind the wheel.

The other thing India's aren't holding back on is traveling abroad. Savings from non spending during the pandemic as well as roaring equity markets may be giving holidaymakers more confidence to have a good time than previously planned. However, tourism numbers to many popular destinations are yet to move back past pre-covid levels. Here's a Plain Facts piece by Nandita Venkatesan.

Investing in mutual funds is something that nearly everyone I know does. But its the method that makes the difference, is what Rahul Goel, a Mint contributor argues in this piece. Read to know what common mistakes to avoid while investing and how best to deal with your financial advisor or mutual fund distributor.

Harsha Jethmalani from our Mark to Market team provides a sharp analysis of the state of manufacturing in India. This article provides data on how manufacturing – one of India's big sectoral bets for growth – could actually be slowing down for now.

Ranjani Raghavan broke this story on Byjus and Aakash Tutorials, a part-owned subsidiary of the ed-tech startup. It turns out that the part cash, part equity deal for a total buyout of Aakash by Byjus, was rejected by their minority shareholder. Read this exclusive report to know why and how this impacts the embattled startup's plans.

Being a startup investor is cool, right? But here's the uncool truth: your money could be stuck in a liquidation scheme, you can be taxed even when you haven't realised any cash, and the rules are confusing and contradictory! Akshat Rohatgi from Mint Money explains why alternative investment funds (AIFs) or the mode through which investors (typically venture capital firms) put money into startups could be dangerous. Read to know whether private markets investing is any less regulated than public markets.

