From the outside looking in

Last week I found myself atop a Colombo skyscraper, deep in discussion with a local friend about the economic prospects of Sri Lanka. We talked over sushi and cocktails, the quality of which were good enough to lull me into the idea that Sri Lanka had advanced from the time of my last visit in 2015. On my previous trip, the restaurant we were seated in (and the building itself), over looking the Arabian Sea from the 25th floor, didn't exist.

