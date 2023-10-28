Frothy markets, disrupted IT services, Ather v. Ola and IIMs v. the Govt

Disruption in IT services companies amid recessionary fears: will the US go into a recession? Will Ather's quality beat Ola's scale? Who will prevail between IIMs and the govt?

Dear Readers, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are some of the top articles from the week gone by from Mint's journalists:

Mint's banking correspondent Shayan Ghosh profiled banker and digital evangelist, Ashok Vaswani, who steps into the vacuum created by Uday Kotak's exit at Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) after nearly four decades at its helm. The key questions are: will Vaswani be able to settle the dust at KMB and compete in a fierce financial services market that is also tightly regulated? Read our Snapview for a sharp perspective on Vaswani's challenges at KMB. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile Subhash Narayan from our policy bureau in New Delhi reported that the Indian government is considering a clean up of public sector banks by drawing up a fresh list of which of those to privatise. The government also wants to reduce non-performing loans from their balance sheets.

Wither the great Indian IT story? The disruption in information technology (IT) services companies, who are still considered among the bluest of India's blue chip stocks, appears to be the flavour of the season. One of the major reasons for this is fears of recessionary trends hitting the US economy, where Indian IT companies garner a huge chunk of their business. Shouvik Das, Mint's technology writer, gave us a sectoral overview of what's going with TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL, among others in this analysis of their performance and outlook.

On the same day, Devina Sengupta and Varun Sood, broke a related story about how Infosys and Wipro will not be hiring from engineering college campuses next year. This marks the first time the Bangalore-based IT companies will not be hiring since the global financial crisis of 2008 that began with US subprime mortgages. Sengupta also provided a forecast of hiring by tech companies for FY 24 in this Primer (it's not looking good if you're an engineering grad in search of a job). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sood and Sengupta, who first wrote about the bribes-for-jobs scandal at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), reported that the company is revising rates for staffing firms, through whom it engages temporary staff on its projects.

For a mini masterclass in corporate strategy, dive into this data driven explainer of Microsoft's progress under CEO Satya Nadella's leadership, put together by our partners at howindialives.com. Here's one insight from the piece: “Microsoft has made over 100 acquisitions since [Nadella] took over in 2014—about twice its run rate over the previous two decades."

Frothy markets Bearish sentiments gripped India's bourses this week. Our markets writer Ram Sahgal reported on Monday's plunge owning to the US bond yields and the Israel-Hamas war, and also wrote about whom the losses might be most affecting. Read his reportage to understand what fresh retail investors have just experienced in their taste of capital markets. Meanwhile, Sneha Shah and Ranjani Raghavan reported that initial public offerings (IPOs) around Deepavali, considered an auspicious time to invest by some, might offer hope for investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If you're wondering what US bond yields are and what their implications might be for an investor like yourself (or you're just curious about bonds) read Vivek Kaul's Primer on the subject.

Middle East afire The latest chapter of bloodshed in the Palestine-Israel conflict continues without an ending for now. We bring you plenty of perspective from a couple of thoughtful people on why that might be so:Read Raghu Raman's column on the realpolitik involved and why a multitude of stakeholders aren't keep to see the conflict end.

Also read Manu Joseph's view of what conflicts of this nature say about human nature. Do warriors on the front lines actually behave in the way in which we imagine? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Long in battle I recommend two Mint Long Stories this week that both involved battles of their own:

First, the Indian electric scooter market is among the most exciting frontiers of business, industry and innovation to watch as a consumer or industry observer. There is no dearth of action. Sumant Banerji provided a ring side view of the battle between Tarun Mehta's Ather and Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric. The jist of the story is that this is a David v. Goliath (Ather v. Ola) narrative. But the exciting parts cover the fundamentally different approaches to nearly everything by the two companies.

Second, the premier Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), that were setup to mould corporate leaders of modern India and beyond, have jostled for autonomy for a while. In 2017 the Modi government appeared to be relenting in a big way. However, for the last five years the protracted dispute over issues of their governance has resulted in a frustrating stalemate that doesn't bode well for the future of govt-backed professional education. Devina Sengupta reports in this deep dive on the state of affairs between the IIMs v. the Govt. of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

~~~

That's all for this week folks.

Please write to us with your thoughts, ideas and feedback. We would love to hear from you. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Happy reading and have a great weekend!

Nikhil Kanekal

Head of Subscriber Experience {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

nikhil.k@livemint.com

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!