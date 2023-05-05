Grounded airlines and sky-high GST collections: Best of the Week

Dear reader,
Bangalore as a city is known for its pleasant weather. That wasn't the case since at least February — staying on the top floor means the roof got baked, and I had to live with a lot of sweltering heat. Thankfully, this week brought with it some unseasonal rains that led to the pleasantness that the IT hub is known for.
Another thing that the city is known for? Traffic. That has only gotten worse with every successive political rally being held in the city. As I write this, the Prime Minister is supposed to arrive in the city in a couple of hours. I've already been inundated with the traffic police's messages telling me which routes to avoid.
🗳 All of these efforts are ongoing because Karnataka's state elections are coming up. The race is wider than ever — anti-incumbency is a huge factor against the BJP this time around. The rallies and the promises extend all over; Mint's senior editor N. Madhavan travels in the state and measures the on-ground pulse in his well-detailed story.
🛵 Because of the traffic, I've chosen to use public transport a little more often. One app that does work to book autos in Bangalore is Rapido. Rapidofame's rise to fame happened because it introduced the concept of bike taxis in India. Due to a slew of legislative and policy paralysis, bike taxis aren't a thing in other states. Mint's national editor Sumant Banerji details the rising woes of Rapido.
🚘 But you don't always get an auto or a cab, and especially during peak traffic hours. If you're thinking of buying a car (as a couple of my friends have been), hold on for a couple of months. Carmakers are set to introduce a mind-boggling 81 new models in this financial year. As more and more people prefer SUVs to smaller hatchbacks, car companies are responding accordingly — and how!
But prospective car owners, I must warn you: annual maintenance on a car will burn a massive hole in your pocket. I've to pick up my car from the garage tomorrow, and I'm not looking forward to that bill 🫣
✈️ Like me, the Wadia Group also had problems with paying high maintenance bills, that too repeatedly. Of course, while I drive an old hatchback, the conglomerate's headaches stemmed from its fleet of 54 aircrafts. It finally filed for insolvency this week, blaming its US-based partners who didn't do a good job of repairing their aircrafts. Assistant editor Anu Sharma spoke to lenders and industry professionals, none of whom were shocked that the airline is currently grounded.
🛬 Anu also wrote a neat explainer on the topic, explaining why the airline flew into troubled waters.
🔌🧾 What you need for your car maintenance, perhaps you can save in your electricity bill (I don't think Go First had that option, though). One avenue to do that? Buying home appliances with 5-star ratings, which indicate lesser usage of electricity. Our special correspondent Shipra Singh finds out that while higher ratings leads to less consumption, the upfront cost is also more —which might not make it the most attractive bet. Read her story before buying your next fridge or AC!
💸 Another set of people dealing with rising costs are IT companies. As the hikes roll on, manpower costs rise as well. The share of wages for the top IT giants is more than 50% of their revenues, pointed out data journalist Manjul Paul and deputy editor Devina Sengupta. As these costs grow, others will come down. One main area where budgets have been slashed? New hires.
💰 All this spending leads to more transactions. Transactions mean tax, so it makes sense that the government collected a record high GST tax of ₹1.87 trillion in April. That is a 12% increase from April 2022, wrote Mint's senior editor Gireesh Chandra Prasad.
📊 Theoretically, high GST collections translate to a thriving economy. But something doesn't add up. Mint's data journalist Pragya Srivastava compared this month's collections to previous years figures, trying to understand if there was a pattern. She helps you understand what the record GST revenue means, illustrated in 5 succinct charts.
🧑💼 GST collections will only increase in the future, thanks to the growing numbers in our workforce. As India overtakes China as the most populous nation, it does so with more workers than ever before. Mint's columnist Vivek Kaul writes on how India can capitalise on this, as China's working population continues to grow older.
That's all for this week. I hope you have a light, traffic and high expense-free weekend. It's the lease we can wish for each other.
If you have any thoughts, ideas, or feedback on our journalism (or subscription), please feel free to write to me (shashwat.mohanty@htdigital.in). We're a perpetually evolving news product, so any and every input is appreciated!
Best,
Shashwat Mohanty
Assistant Editor
Subscriber Experience Team
