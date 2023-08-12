Hand-picked reads for your long weekend

🇮🇳>🇯🇵? These microeconomic woes contrast sharply against India's macro growth. Our columnist Vivek Kaul writes about India's hopes to become the third-largest economy in the world by 2029. At a GDP of $2.95 trillion, India is currently trailing US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK, India is almost certain to jump to the fourth place in a couple of years. Then comes the challenge of the slow-growing but disciplined Japan. Despite the overall growth, an average Indian is much worse off than its Western and Eastern counterparts. The micro versus macro battle rages on.