How New York and California Botched Marijuana Legalization

State agents broke through the doors of a stucco home in a gated community in March shouting “Police! Search warrant!" Inside, they found marijuana growing in bedrooms and the living room, with fertilizer stowed in the Jacuzzi tub.

Officers piled the plants on a trailer already overflowing from a morning of busting illegal growers in this quiet Bay Area suburb. An agent jumped up and down on the mound to make more room.

The illegal marijuana trade is booming in California, seven years after the state legalized its possession, cultivation and distribution. Unlicensed sales totaled $8.1 billion last year, dwarfing legal sales of $5.4 billion, according to estimates by New Frontier Data, a cannabis analytics firm.

Lawmakers in New York are concerned their state is headed in a similar direction. New York legalized cannabis possession in small amounts in 2021. Two years later, just five shops sell marijuana legally in New York City, while 1,400 bodegas, smoke shops and other outlets without licenses do, according to an estimate by the city sheriff.

The persistence of the illegal pot business in the face of state legalization reflects a variety of forces. Slow rollouts of dispensary licenses leave unmet demand that unlicensed outlets are happy to serve. Police and prosecutors, facing pressing problems such as violent crime, give little priority to stopping illegal pot. And high taxes on legal sales fan the embers of illicit ones.

View Full Image Officers outside home in a quiet gated community in Discovery Bay, Calif., where they suspect that cannabis is being grown without a license PHOTO: BRIAN L. FRANK FOR THE WALL STREET JOURNAL

View Full Image Piles of plants seized by law enforcement from an unlicensed growing operation inside a house in Discovery Bay, Calif. PHOTO: BRIAN L. FRANK FOR THE WALL STREET JOURNAL

“When you start seeing tax rates that are approaching 30 to 40 percent on products, it’s really going to be difficult to compete against the remnants of an illegal market," said Mason Tvert, a consultant who played a role in several state campaigns to legalize cannabis.

Some of the 22 states that have legalized marijuana possession have had better luck extinguishing the black market, said industry observers, because they have permitted more legal retail shops, streamlined the process of going legal or didn’t have such entrenched networks of dealers or growers at the outset. At the federal level, marijuana remains illegal.

The continued vitality of the illegal market in places like California and New York has a range of consequences. “There are harms that come from purchasing and consuming illegal cannabis," said Nicole Elliott, director of the California Department of Cannabis Control, “whether that be product-safety harms, or we’ve seen issues around worker trafficking, environmental harm, public-safety harm." It also means uncollected taxes.

In California, the historic cannabis basket of America, many growers find it easier and more profitable to supply illegal shops or to ship their product elsewhere than to comply with licensing requirements. Some businesses that spent millions to ramp up legal marijuana operations in the Golden State have walked away. Curaleaf Holdings Inc., a large, publicly held company, is shifting its focus to states where taxes and regulations are less onerous.

“Our No. 1 competitor is the illicit market." said Matt Darin, chief executive of Curaleaf, which said in January it was pulling out of California.

View Full Image A woman who was sleeping inside a home where cannabis was being grown without a license is detained during the raid. PHOTO: BRIAN L. FRANK FOR THE WALL STREET JOURNAL

Kaleb Davies, a 25-year-old Los Angeles bartender, has a monthly marijuana budget that he tries not to exceed. When a friend recommended a new unlicensed pot shop in their hip Echo Park neighborhood, he went.

The storefront bore no sign except a green cross. Mr. Davies and his girlfriend purchased a half-ounce of the London Pound Cake variety for around $45—less than half the price he pays at legal dispensaries.

“As a consumer, I love it," Mr. Davies said. “A lot more for a lot less."

Los Angeles has between 700 and 1,000 unlicensed shops and delivery services, according to estimates by the United Cannabis Business Association, which represents legal businesses. The city has 354 legal retail shops, according to the Department of Cannabis Control.

At first, legal shops thought they could succeed by creating a clean, well-lit retail experience and offering lab-tested marijuana, said Jerred Kiloh, president of the business association.

But they have to add a 10% city cannabis tax, a 15% state excise tax and a 9.5% sales tax not exclusive to cannabis.

“All those other incentives of safety, security, testing, all those things start to drift away when it’s half price and people go, ‘You know, I don’t want to be ripped off,’" said Mr. Kiloh.

Detective Michael Boylls said the cannabis unit that he runs for the Los Angeles Police Department regularly busts illegal shops, but it’s like a game of whack-a-mole. Los Angeles police say they’ve identified 77 unlicensed retail shops.

“Most of them will reopen again because most of them just get a ticket," Det. Boylls said.

Under California’s 2016 legalization measure, cities and counties were given final say on whether cannabis businesses can operate in their jurisdictions. Currently, 61% of California’s cities and counties prohibit retail marijuana sales, and unlicensed delivery services thrive there. The result is that California has 1,233 licensed marijuana shops, or about three for every 100,000 residents. In contrast, Colorado has about 11 per 100,000 residents.

Anyone growing more than six plants in California must get permission from state and local authorities and can only sell to licensed pot businesses within the state. The limited number of legal retail outlets as well as expensive, time-consuming licensing requirements in some areas have made selling to illegal stores or shipping crops out of state attractive alternatives for some growers.

Ms. Elliott, the director of the California Department of Cannabis Control, said the state is offering incentives for local governments to permit retail shops.

In New York state, many unlicensed marijuana shops advertise and display their products openly. One in the East Village section of Manhattan features a white and green backlit sign saying “Recreational Cannabis Dispensary." A visit to the nearby Go Green Dispensary on First Avenue found rows of jars filled with buds priced as low as $20 for 3.5 grams, or an eighth of an ounce, for varieties like Gelato or Oreos. The same amount of cannabis sold for at least $42 at a licensed store several blocks away.

Buds are the bestselling product, followed by pre-rolled joints, according to Jeremy Peña, who said he started working at Go Green in February. “It’s the best buy on the block," he said, adding that the marijuana comes from California. The shop owner listed on business records didn’t return a call seeking comment.

New York in March 2021 legalized possession of up to three ounces of marijuana. While some states that legalized the drug let medical-cannabis dispensaries expand to sales for recreational use, New York didn’t; it wanted to favor people affected by the war on drugs.

New York’s first retail licenses were set aside for applicants who could show that they or a close family member had been convicted of a cannabis-related offense. Non-profit groups that serve formerly incarcerated individuals, like Housing Works Inc., could also apply. The state’s Dormitory Authority leased and outfitted stores that the first licensees could use. Other proposed dispensary locations require signoff from state regulators.

View Full Image The Go Green Dispensary, an unlicensed shop in the East Village section of Manhattan, sells marijuana and other THC products. PHOTO: ANDREW SENG FOR THE WALL STREET JOURNAL

View Full Image Housing Works Cannabis Co., a licensed dispensary in New York City. PHOTO: ANDREW SENG FOR THE WALL STREET JOURNAL

Getting approval is cumbersome, operators say. The Dormitory Authority has evaluated 10,000 properties since April 2022 and turned over four sites to retailers, a spokesman said. Another location found by an applicant was approved for use by the state Office of Cannabis Management, that agency said.

Byron Bronson says he long sold marijuana illegally in New York under the “Buddy’s Bodega" brand, along with partner Lou Cantillo. They are the type of “legacy operator" New York officials said they hoped could be brought into the regulated market.

The two won a conditional permit in January to operate a marijuana dispensary, but said they have been waiting ever since to hear from the state about approval of a storefront location.

New York didn’t award its first marijuana dispensary licenses until 19 months after passage of the law legalizing possession. By then, unlicensed vendors in trucks and small stores were courting customers and taking advantage of an enforcement vacuum.

His shop still isn’t open.

Americans stuck at home early in the pandemic bought a lot of weed, boosting revenue for legal and illegal operators alike. As sales tailed off, legal cannabis businesses, with their higher prices and their taxes, were hit hardest.

Bobby Vecchio, who runs HERB, a licensed delivery service in Los Angeles, said his sales are down by double digits since 2022. His company laid off 20% of its staff last year.

“There’s blood on the streets," he said. “It’s really tough going for a licensed cannabis business."

View Full Image Items for sale at Housing Works Cannabis Co. PHOTO: ANDREW SENG FOR THE WALL STREET JOURNAL

Curaleaf, which is based in Wakefield, Mass., and offers vaporizer cartridges, pre-rolled joints and a variety of other products, laid off about 220 employees in November and announced in January it was closing most of its locations in Oregon and Colorado, in addition to California.

The company was part of a coalition that sued New York’s Office of Cannabis Management in March, alleging it was dragging its feet in issuing licenses and was excluding major players from opening up. A spokesman for the office said it doesn’t comment on pending litigation. Officials say they are moving quickly to get stores up and running.

Curaleaf’s Mr. Darin said that states such as Nevada and Arizona have done a better job of eliminating the illicit market and struck the right balance of growers and retail shops. In Nevada, which legalized marijuana possession in 2016, 74% is sold through legal channels, while in Arizona, which legalized in 2020, 55% is sold legally, according to New Frontier Data.

Asked about the complaints, Ms. Elliott, California’s cannabis czar, said the state is a scapegoat for failing businesses. “It’s very hard to look inward and determine where there are potential business failures," she said. “A lot of this is driven by business decisions, and a market that’s very competitive."

Gale Brewer, a New York City councilwoman, grew frustrated walking by an illegal pot shop across from her Manhattan office. When she persuaded the city sheriff’s office to raid it in January, they seized 4.5 pounds of marijuana and 219 packs of edibles, enough to fill about 20 garbage bags.

View Full Image New York City Council member Gale Brewer walks past Exotic Smoke shop, which she said is an unlicensed weed shop on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. PHOTO: ANDREW SENG FOR THE WALL STREET JOURNAL

“When we were busting them, people were coming up nicely dressed, suits and ties, asking: ‘This is illegal?’" Ms. Brewer said.

The sheriff has charged the owners of the Zaza Waza Smoke Shop and cited the store for seven commercial violations. Abrahim Kassim, who is listed on the store’s certificate of incorporation, didn’t return a call seeking comment.

Zaza Waza was restocked and reopened soon after the raid, Ms. Brewer said. On a recent afternoon, a woman buying gummies at the store said she didn’t know it was unlicensed. A spokesman for the sheriff didn’t return a message seeking comment about the reopening.

The spokesman said a task force of the sheriff’s office and other agencies has conducted 235 inspections since November, seizing almost $12 million of illicit products and making 55 arrests.

On April 3, New York state’s Cannabis Control Board approved 99 new licenses for legal shops. The state has launched a $3 million ad campaign to push consumers toward licensed outlets.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday that she secured authorization to let the state tax department enforce cannabis rules—as it does with illegal tobacco—as part of a budget agreement.

“We are working so hard to stand up a legal business, and there are obviously startup challenges," Ms. Hochul said. “All these illegals popping up has made it more complicated."

California officials ramped up enforcement efforts as complaints from legal sellers grew louder. The state attorney general’s office said last fall it would expand its seasonal marijuana eradication program—the Campaign Against Marijuana Planting, or CAMP—into a year-round task force.

View Full Image The California Department of Cannabis Control said it seized 132,587 plants in the first three months of 2023. PHOTO: BRIAN L. FRANK FOR THE WALL STREET JOURNAL

View Full Image Contra Costa County code inspector Joe Losado red-tags a home with a large marijuana growing operation for dangerous electrical systems. PHOTO: BRIAN L. FRANK FOR THE WALL STREET JOURNAL

The program seized more than 1.1 million plants in its first decade of operation from 1983 through 1992. It has seized nearly 2.2 million plants in the past two years, the state Department of Justice said. The Department of Cannabis Control, meanwhile, said it seized 132,587 plants in the first three months of 2023.

That includes 3,250 in the March raids in Discovery Bay, in Contra Costa County. The indoor growing sites were not permitted and likely the work of organized criminal groups that chose the gated communities for protection from robbers, said Bill Jones, chief of the California Department of Cannabis Control’s law enforcement division, who led the raids.

“This is not exclusive to California, but you kind of see a rush of criminal organizations that come and take advantage of legalization," he said.

No charges or fines have resulted from the raids, a department spokesman said. Two people were detained but later released.

After agents hauled away the plants, Joe Losado, a county code-enforcement officer, red-tagged the homes as uninhabitable. Jury-rigged electrical systems powering the grow lights, plus pipes crisscrossing rooms to bring water and fertilizer, weren’t up to code, he said.

Mr. Losado said he has seen far more illegal indoor growing operations in the county since the state legalized cannabis. He’s not surprised. “Everybody wants to beat the tax man," he said.