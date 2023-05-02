How New York and California Botched Marijuana Legalization

In New York state, many unlicensed marijuana shops advertise and display their products openly. One in the East Village section of Manhattan features a white and green backlit sign saying “Recreational Cannabis Dispensary." A visit to the nearby Go Green Dispensary on First Avenue found rows of jars filled with buds priced as low as $20 for 3.5 grams, or an eighth of an ounce, for varieties like Gelato or Oreos. The same amount of cannabis sold for at least $42 at a licensed store several blocks away.

