How to Work—and Love It—Into Your 80s and Beyond
Clare Ansberry , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 31 Dec 2023, 04:59 PM IST
SummaryGladys McGarey, 103, maintains a full schedule, echoing the anti-burnout habits of Munger, O’Connor and others. And providing a blueprint for others
The secret to staving off burnout from those who work six or more decades: a passion for what they do and an ability to reset after late-life setbacks.
