Inside the cult of biohacking in India16 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 09:18 PM IST
- Biohacking, or the practice of using science, technology, diet and lifestyle changes to optimise human biology and enhance performance, has a dedicated following in India. Is it all hype or does it really show results? Lounge finds out.
If you were eavesdropping on conversations in Indian tech circles at, say, a café in Bengaluru or a swanky pub in Gurugram, you would realise there’s one hot topic common to these conversations apart from the usual chatter about valuations and acquisitions: how to optimise one’s health. Discussions range from the benefits of Ashwagandha to how modafinil helped someone pull several all-nighters in a row, to how they are using Indian fitness company Ultrahuman’s Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) patch to decide what to eat at their next meal.
