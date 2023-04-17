Inside the cult of biohacking in India

Balakrishnan’s journey started with “hacking" his own health almost two decades ago. He started off by reading books on age-reversal like Brain Longevity: The Breakthrough Medical Program That Improves Your Mind And Memory by Dharma Singh Khalsa and Cameron Stauth, which became a cult hit in the tech and finance community in the US in the late 1990s and early 2000s. A couple of years ago, he came across another book—A New Way To Age: The Most Cutting-Edge Advances In Antiaging by actor Suzanne Somers, that had a great impact on him. Balakrishnan was intrigued by hormone theory—the theory that ageing is primarily caused by a drop in the level of certain key hormones. And then, he was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes at the age of 41, while his son, then 10, was detected as having abnormally high triglycerides in the bloodstream.