Mint Plain Facts: The best of 2023, in charts

This year, our Plain Facts team went one step further. Every story now has two versions: print and online. While the print version is an aesthetically pleasing and colourful product, online versions of the stories come with interactive charts.

Dive into this special collection of our data-driven, visually rich journalism. It'll give you plenty of food for thought and have you asking better questions.

The increasing challenge of finding a spot for your car If you drive, you must have noticed how difficult it has become to find parking for your car. To validate your experiences, Shuja Asrar compares data from India and around the world, and shows how this problem is only getting worse.

How Microsoft changed under Satya Nadella Satya Nadella has been a busy man ever since he overtook the reins at Microsoft. In the decade that he's taken over, Microsoft has made over 100 acquisitions. Our partners at How India Lives pore through his tenure.

India Inc lags in diversity and inclusion Men run India Inc.—that shouldn't be very surprising. They outnumber women 3:1; we have this data because only last year did publicly listed companies take to reporting ESG data seriously. Niti Kiran, Payal Bhattacharya, and Nandita Venkatesan illustrate this worrying trend across corporate India's hiring and staffing.

Can money make you happy? It’s complicated Does more money mean more happiness? Shuja Asrar and Nandita Venkatesan try and answer this difficult question. They take an analytical view of the situation, and contextualise it with Indian parametres. We'll let you make your own conclusions.

How India keeps up with its power needs, in 8 charts India has a voracious appetite for electrical power. Every appliance we use is powered through it, and we are the most populous country in the world — it adds up. In this piece, Manjul Paul uses eight charts to show India's need for electricity, and how everyday Indians meet this requirement.

How healthy is your favourite fruit drink? Fruit juices are touted as healthy alternatives to soda-based drinks. Makes sense, right? They come from fruits. Nandita Venkatesan and Payal Bhattacharya's story shows this isn't true. These drinks have worrying levels of sugar and salt—not recommend for consistent consumption.

A glimpse into the house that Deepak Parekh built After 45 long years, Deepak Parekh left HDFC Ltd in 2023. Over his tenure, Parekh built and expanded the wide range of financial services offered by HDFC to every sector possible. It is now one of the biggest banks around. How India Lives charts out his journey, and profiles HDFC's progress over the decades.

Sink your teeth into five facts about Shark Tank and India's startups Shark Tank India has caught the fancy of many viewers. The live negotiations, business numbers, and personalities made for good television. Surbhi Bhatia takes a statistical look at the show, breaking down the products pitched and the judge's investment styles. If you've watched the show, you'll enjoy this breakdown.

Vande Bharat trains its sights on a faster track 2023 saw the launch of a new set of trains. Named Vande Bharat, we now have 25 routes where these superfast trains operate. But plauged with low occupancy, these trains have their fair share of problems. Payal Bhattacharya illustrates the features and troubles of the newest, shiniest trains in India.

Jio Financial Services’ promise of the future In August this year, the Reliance group decided to spin Jio Financial Services into its own listed company. At the time of the announcement, it was already valued as the third-most valuable financial services firm in the country. How India Lives explores the potential of the new company.

Our shrinking base of mid-income taxpayers Fewer people are paying taxes. This reflects poorly on India's employment records: incomes are falling all over. Some would be quick to point to the pandemic, but as How India Lives' story points out, this trend has been continuing for a few years.

How engineering lost its charm in India At one point, one in four engineering or science graduates came from India. This wasn't necessarily a good thing: many vied for few jobs, and as a result, some had to resort to underemployment. Shuja Asrar and Niti Kiran illustrate the falling significance of an engineering degree in India — an unfortunate but real trend that continues to plague those with degrees.

Big shifts in India’s jobs market over the past 40 years India's job market, like anywhere else in the world, has seen huge changes over the last few decades. A major change has been the dwindling number of people working in agriculture, and the rise of salaried people. Despite these changes, the divide between the top earning jobs and the least paying ones has only increased, as illustrated by Pragya Srivastava and Payal Bhattacharya.

SME IPOs are on fire, but could also singe Multiple small and medium enterprises hit the bourses in 2023, doing well since they debuted. These IPOs have been on a tear since 2021, generally benefitting investors. But How India Lives paints a cautionary picture about these listings.

Why cities in India fail on quality of life Cities are always changing — whether it's their development or demography. Systemic gaps in India’s urban governance that make reforms sluggish and quality of life substandard. Shuja Asrar illustrates these gaps, and answers why sometimes cities feel so suffocating to its citizens.

