Dear reader, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Before we get started with the main purpose of this newsletter, I’d like to take a moment to be grateful.

We began this newsletter on January 8, 2023. It has been a year of curating the best of what Mint has to offer, week after week. While this is hard work, it is also a wonderful privilege to be able to select and showcase our newsroom’s top efforts. Kudos to our stellar reporters and writers for doggedly pursuing leads to bring us close to the action along business front lines and from the corridors of power. Also, a shout out to our editorial writers, columnists and analysts, who enable us to challenge the status quo with great ideas, perspectives and food for thought. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

We have seen Best of the Week (BOTW) grow in its following. We thank you dear readers for your support. It’s encouraging to see how engaged you are. And we appreciate every piece of feedback you share with us. It enables us to move forward. Please continue to write in (feedback@livemint.com, nikhil.k@htdigital.in).

I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank Shashwat Mohanty (shashwat.mohanty@htdigital.in), who has partnered with me to consistently bring you BOTW.

~ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Welcome to this week’s edition of Mint’s Best of the Week, a review of our best journalism from the week gone by.

This week we hosted the 17th edition of Mint’s Annual Banking Conclave. As Ravi Krishnan, our editor-in-chief, said in his opening remarks, it is a yearly tradition that is as old as Mint itself. However, we don’t call it the Annual Banking Conclave any more.

Winners of awards at the Mint BFSI Summit with veteran banker K.V. Kamath and the selection panel.

In recognition of the metamorphosis that’s underway in the financial sector, and to bring many relevant stakeholders to the table, we rechristened the gathering as theMint Banking and Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Summit and Awards. The event saw top business leaders across the BFSI spheres congregate in Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shaktikanta Das, the governor of the Reserve Bank of India, delivered the keynote address. The summit included panel discussions and conversations featuring regulators, bankers, insurers, fintechs and lawyers. It culminated in a grand awards ceremony (another new addition to this tradition), chosen by an external jury. You can read about the winners here.

~

Here’s the best of Mint’s work from the week gone by: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Why has the S&P purchase managers’ index (PMI) been falling in what’s supposed to be the world’s fastest growing major economy? How does this impact our overall growth trajectory? N Madhavan provides insight on this phenomenon and what to expect in the months ahead. Read his Primer on the PMI here.

Yes, amidst all the volatility and turmoil around the world, India continues to be the fastest growing major economy globally. There are many good things happening, not to mention the transformative changes that we’re witnessing around the country. However, farm growth is sluggish and so is manufacturing. Female workforce participation is poor. And income inequality is the highest it's ever been. All these point to India’s K-shaped recovery post the pandemic. Read our definitive editorial on the state of India’s economy.

The enthusiasm of retail investors continues unabated as their monthly SIPs keep rolling into India’s capital markets. The overall bullish took an upturn in December, with equity inflows up 9.4 percent and outflows in the debt category, reported Mayur Bhalerao. Foreign portfolio investments also surged to a 9-year high on the back of robust corporate earnings and a few other key factors, reported Ram Sahgal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid the mania in the equity markets, comes concern about the levels of credit being taken on by retail borrowers. Should our financial institutions be lending at these levels to individual borrowers? At the same time, the borrowings by individuals (mostly for home loans, credit card loans and personal loans) have gone past the borrowings by businesses. What does this mean for our economy? Is this a red flag? Guest writer Tina Edwin explained why this could be something to watch out for.

Clients of India’s largest stock broker Zerodha are one of the driving forces behind the BSE’s growing success in the derivatives segment since May 2023, reported Ram Sahgal. This is after the exchange’s two decades of attempts to gain market share went in vain. Interestingly, a spurt in Sensex volumes coincided with Zerodha teaming up with two related entities to raise its total shareholding in the exchange. Read the full story: Zerodha entry lifts BSE’s options game.

If you’re looking for investing ideas over the next 3-5 years, this column by Nehal Mota, might be useful to understand the mutual funds ecosystem: Here are the top 5 mutual fund categories for long-term investments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Each January we warm up to the biggest financial policy event of the calendar – the Union Budget presentation. Here are three predictive reports on the budget:

A pleasant surprise awaits personal income tax payers in the interim budget 2024-25, reports Gireesh Chandra Prasad. The central government will likely take its foot off the capital expenditure pedal after the FY25 budget, according to this report by Gireesh Chandra Prasad and Subhash Narayan. And Gireesh also brings us the major exclusive policy story of the week: the five big budget themes before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

A report from ride-hailing company Uber asked a question: Can ride-hailing drive more women into India's labour force? Pragya Srivastava from Mint’s data team analysed the responses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ramifications of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict compounded recently, with Yemen’s Houthis attacking commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea. What does this mean for India’s trade with the West? How much cost and risk is this adding to India’s logistics? Nandita Venkatesan presents a clearer picture of the situation with these infographics.

The $7 billion scooter.

Startups gearing up for a public issue get investors excited. But how should companies handle (or disclose) related party transactions, especially ahead of an IPO? Here’s a report on Ola Electric, maker of the electric scooters, and ANI Technologies, the parent of the taxi operator, Ola Cabs. Mint’s Alisha Sachdev dives into Ola Electric’s draft red herring prospectus to examine these questions ahead of its listing.

It’s 2024. So is revenge tourism still a thing? An analysis of the hospitality industry seems to indicate that demand is strong even for the year ahead. Mark to Market’s Dipti Sharma explains what’s going on with India’s top publicly traded hotel companies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

That’s all for this week.

We hope you enjoyed this special edition. Please share your feedback on our curation or about anything. You can write to me at nikhil.k@htdigital.in or feedback@livemint.com.

Best, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nikhil Kanekal

Head of Subscriber Experience

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!