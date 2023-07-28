Mint's Best of the Week

Mint's Best of the Week3 min read 28 Jul 2023, 11:48 PM IST
- Best of the Week, 29 July: ITC's demerger, Hero's lost mojo, and the cannabis fortune.
Dear reader,
Dear reader,
I've just finished my birthday ritual — watching the 1996 hit movie Space Jam and eating an indulgent breakfast. I enjoy my birthday thoroughly, and always make it a point to do something eventful. You know, like get a byline.
I've just finished my birthday ritual — watching the 1996 hit movie Space Jam and eating an indulgent breakfast. I enjoy my birthday thoroughly, and always make it a point to do something eventful. You know, like get a byline.
Curating this edition of Best of the Week is part of my eventful day. Our newsroom's productivity always thrills me — the news we've broken, the opinions we've expressed, and the charts we've created. Here's some of our best work from the week gone by.
🐻 The markets have been performing quite well this year, but investors may be turning bearish. After buying for three years, small investors turned net sellers in the June quarter despite a market rally of 14%. Market experts attributed the selling to scepticism and need to meet margin calls, according to our powerhouse markets trio: Ram Sahgal, Anirudh Laskar and Mayur Bhalerao.
🚭 ITC created a storm in the public markets this week by announcing that it would demerge its hotels and FMCG verticals. While markets didn't take this kindly — ITC's share price dropped by 6% this week — Mint's SnapView team argues that the hiving off of the hotel business could unlock more value for investors.
🏦 The US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates to 5.5% — the highest in 22 years. How will this affect RBI's decision-making? Our columnist Vivek Kaul explains.
🎓 Higher education is usually considered a good thing. It's all about the return on investment on the cost of the degree. While upskilling costs can be high for foreign degrees in IT, future salaries or companies paying for some courses cover the cost of the additional educational course, says our personal-finance writer Jash Kriplani.
🏍️ Hero Motocorp isn't doing too well these days. The market is moving away from segments in which it has traditionally fared well. Hero believes it can disrupt the electric vehicle segment by next year, when its electric scooters will be available in more than 100 cities, writes our national editor Sumant Banerji.
💳 A few weeks ago we wrote about the benefits of Axis Bank's Magnus credit card. We had crowned it the best credit card because of the points it offered. But shortly after, Axis Bank devalued the Magnus. Now, HDFC Infinia reigns supreme again. Stringent entry barriers have made sure it remains a premium offering that is unlikely to be devalued anytime soon, writes our personal finance correspondent Shipra Singh.
🤬 Peak XV and Prosus both resigned from the board of Byju's, blaming the edtech's repeated lapses in governance for their exit. In a rare occurrence in India's startup sector, both investors wrote scathing comments about Byju's and faulted the company directly. Our VC and PE writer Ranjani Raghavan and startups reporter Sneha Shah bring you the whole picture.
🎗️ Mutual funds are supposed to make profits. But what happens when an MF decides to give away its returns for a cause? With its Cancer Cure Fund, HDFC is doing just that. Our personal-finance editor Neil Borate writes about this noble mutual fund, a rarity in India's huge asset-management sector.
🖊️ In a digital world, pens have fallen by the wayside. But Flair's ₹745 crore IPO has revived the viability of the pen industry. Niti Kiran, Mint's data journalist, illustrates the sector in five neat charts.
🍁 Across the remote tribal belts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, thousands are growing cannabis. Mint's long-form writer MK Nidheesh provides an on-ground update on their stories and histories, and finds out how some of them have become filthy rich.
That's all for this week.
If you have any thoughts, ideas, or feedback on our journalism (or subscription), please feel free to write to me (shashwat.mohanty@htdigital.in). We're a perpetually evolving news product, so any and every input is appreciated!
Best,
Shashwat Mohanty
Assistant Editor
Subscriber Experience Team