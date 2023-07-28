Mint's Best of the Week

💳 A few weeks ago we wrote about the benefits of Axis Bank's Magnus credit card. We had crowned it the best credit card because of the points it offered. But shortly after, Axis Bank devalued the Magnus. Now, HDFC Infinia reigns supreme again. Stringent entry barriers have made sure it remains a premium offering that is unlikely to be devalued anytime soon, writes our personal finance correspondent Shipra Singh.

