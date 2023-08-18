Mint's Independence Day Special: Urban Indians' views on Population, Family Life, Community, and Climate Crisis3 min read 18 Aug 2023, 08:49 PM IST
Mint's Independence Day special report captures the pulse of young India. Government announces capital expenditure to boost growth. Retail inflation surges in July. RBI indicates no interest rate cut. IRDAI's Bima Sugam may hurt PolicyBazaar. China's economy struggles.
Here's the best of Mint's journalism from the week gone by:
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message