Here's the best of Mint's journalism from the week gone by:

Our Independence Day 🇮🇳 special issue included a centre spread with the latest mood of urban Indians on four topics – our population 👥 , family life 👨‍👨‍👧, community 🤝🏾 and the climate crisis 🌩️ . We did this in collaboration YovGov India and the Centre for Policy Research. Don't miss this special report from our Plain Facts team that captures the pulse of young India on the nation's 77th Independence Day. Here's our editorial on this topic, one that argues that individualism is on the rise and young Indians may need to be more open in their social attitudes 😺.

💰💷 With the Parliamentary elections just eight months away, the government announced a slew of capital expenditure to boost growth and employment. The spending, totalling INR 1.18 trillion, will be on electric buses, railway lines and digital infrastructure. Our reporters Rhik Khundu, Subhash Narayan and Ravi Dutta Mishra, tell us the latest policy manoeuvres by New Delhi. And here's an exclusive follow up with details about where the spending will happen.

🤖 v. 👨🏽‍🚒 Mint's resident deep tech specialist, Leslie D'Monte, breaks down where exactly the impact of generative artificial intelligence technologies or GenAI will show their impact. Read this deep dive to understand which jobs may be affected, and which ones enhanced (hint: it's counter intuitive).

📐 Mint columnist Nitin Pai, who is also the director of the Takshashila Institution, argues on why the government needs to put in place a policy to govern the AI industry. But it needs to do so without serving the needs of dominant companies in the AI space such as OpenAI and Google.

🪇 Arundati Bhattacharya, former chairperson of SBI and now CEO of Salesforce India, lists a raft of industrial uses for generative AI. Read her column to know where GenAI will likely cause disruptions or at the very least shake up things up across sectors such a healthcare, banking, governance and agri-tech.

🫰🏽🫰🏽Rhik Kundu reported that retail inflation bounced back viciously in July after consumer price inflation hit a 15-month high. The numbers surged past inflation estimates that Mint arrived at in a poll with 19 economists. Tanay Sukumar and Pragya Srivastava analysed how the soaring costs of vegetables, notably tomatoes 🍅, has contributed to inflation in this important report on the state of our economy.

👎🏽 With the government and opposition parties readying for an election next summer, the Reserve Bank of India has indicated that it won't cut interest rates to support incumbency. That's because inflation is soaring and a rate cut might do more harm than good. Read this Snapview to better know the mind of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

😪 There was once a time when a top job with a venture-backed startup was all the rage. But those jobs are now disappearing fast as early-stage companies lay off employees across the board after the onset of the funding winter. Devina Sengupta and Sneha Shah report on the latest talent trends in the new economy.

🍺💥 Inflation might be hitting India's alcohol sector. With rising input costs and changes to excise duties by state governments, the margins of liquor makers and the cost to consumers might both be impacted. Mint's consumer reporters Varuni Khosla and Suneera Tandon explain the essentials in this Primer. A related report by Varuni Khosla details how the nascent craft beer makers market is also facing headwinds owing to regulation changes and debt.

⛏️ Rituraj Baruah, our energy reporter, explains why India is looking to increase its production of rare earth minerals, and how this could impact the semiconductor and clean energy sectors.

🏡 😎 Nidheesh MK ventures to small-town Odisha to note a remarkable phenomenon: remittances from migrant workers in places like Kerala and Kashmir are driving the construction of new homes and aspirational lifestyles. Read this long story for its fine writing and for how it captures the zeitgeist of twenty-first century India.

⁉️ India's largest insurance aggregator might be in trouble because of the insurance regulator's plans to launch a competing marketplace. Anirudh Laskar reports on how the IRDAI's Bima Sugam may hurt PolicyBazaar, the pioneering company that made insurance selling online a common practice.

🇨🇳 The final recommendation this week is not about India, but China's economy, which has struggled after Beijing's draconian crackdowns. The dragon is battling high unemployment and reduced consumer spending. Here's a Mint Snapview that brings you a nuanced perspective on the trending subject of China's growth 🐉.

~~~

That's all for this week folks.

Please write to us with your thoughts, ideas and feedback. We would love to hear from you.

Thank you for your time and have a great weekend!

Nikhil Kanekal

Head of Subscriber Experience

nikhil.k@livemint.com