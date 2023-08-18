Here's the best of Mint's journalism from the week gone by:
Our Independence Day 🇮🇳 special issue included a centre spread with the latest mood of urban Indians on four topics – our population 👥 , family life 👨👨👧, community 🤝🏾 and the climate crisis 🌩️ . We did this in collaboration YovGov India and the Centre for Policy Research. Don't miss this special report from our Plain Facts team that captures the pulse of young India on the nation's 77th Independence Day. Here's our editorial on this topic, one that argues that individualism is on the rise and young Indians may need to be more open in their social attitudes 😺.
💰💷 With the Parliamentary elections just eight months away, the government announced a slew of capital expenditure to boost growth and employment. The spending, totalling INR 1.18 trillion, will be on electric buses, railway lines and digital infrastructure. Our reporters Rhik Khundu, Subhash Narayan and Ravi Dutta Mishra, tell us the latest policy manoeuvres by New Delhi. And here's an exclusive follow up with details about where the spending will happen.
🤖 v. 👨🏽🚒 Mint's resident deep tech specialist, Leslie D'Monte, breaks down where exactly the impact of generative artificial intelligence technologies or GenAI will show their impact. Read this deep dive to understand which jobs may be affected, and which ones enhanced (hint: it's counter intuitive).
📐 Mint columnist Nitin Pai, who is also the director of the Takshashila Institution, argues on why the government needs to put in place a policy to govern the AI industry. But it needs to do so without serving the needs of dominant companies in the AI space such as OpenAI and Google.
Arundati Bhattacharya, former chairperson of SBI and now CEO of Salesforce India, lists a raft of industrial uses for generative AI. Read her column to know where GenAI will likely cause disruptions or at the very least shake up things up across sectors such a healthcare, banking, governance and agri-tech.
🫰🏽🫰🏽Rhik Kundu reported that retail inflation bounced back viciously in July after consumer price inflation hit a 15-month high. The numbers surged past inflation estimates that Mint arrived at in a poll with 19 economists. Tanay Sukumar and Pragya Srivastava analysed how the soaring costs of vegetables, notably tomatoes 🍅, has contributed to inflation in this important report on the state of our economy.
🏡 😎 Nidheesh MK ventures to small-town Odisha to note a remarkable phenomenon: remittances from migrant workers in places like Kerala and Kashmir are driving the construction of new homes and aspirational lifestyles. Read this long story for its fine writing and for how it captures the zeitgeist of twenty-first century India.
🇨🇳 The final recommendation this week is not about India, but China's economy, which has struggled after Beijing's draconian crackdowns. The dragon is battling high unemployment and reduced consumer spending. Here's a Mint Snapview that brings you a nuanced perspective on the trending subject of China's growth 🐉.
