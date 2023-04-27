Rembrandt’s House Revitalized

Rembrandt’s House Revitalized5 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 06:03 PM IST
- The Dutch master’s studio-home in Amsterdam, which recently reopened after renovations, features rooms refurbished to resemble his living quarters, an exhibition of drawings, and his tender portrait of his son
Johannes Vermeer’s name is on nearly everyone’s lips these days, but what about his great contemporary, Rembrandt van Rijn? He’s in the news, too, owing to the newly reopened and revamped Rembrandt House Museum, where he lived and worked for close to 20 years.
