Rembrandt’s House Revitalized

The stately three-story red-brick building was erected in 1606, the year Rembrandt was born. By the time he bought the upscale property 33 years later, he had become one of the most successful painters, art teachers and art dealers in the country. Here, over the next 19 years, his life unfolded, charted by the creation of masterpieces like “The Night Watch" but also marked by personal tragedy. His wife, Saskia, died here in 1642, just nine months after the birth of their son Titus, the only one of their four children to reach adulthood. In 1658, bankruptcy forced him to sell the house. He lived elsewhere until his death in 1669.