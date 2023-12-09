The best art of 2023: Reframing the familiar
Many of the year’s best exhibitions offered a new look at eminent artists, including Van Gogh, Canova, Manet and Degas
As if to compensate for the deprivations of the peak Covid-19 years, 2023 offered a wealth of notable exhibitions, beginning with last spring’s Vermeer extravaganza at the Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam. This side of the Atlantic, there was the superb installation of the once-controversial “Philip Guston Now" at the National Gallery, Washington, following the equally good version, at the end of 2022, at the Houston Museum of Fine Arts.