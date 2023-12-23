The best books of 2023, as chosen by The Economist
Economist , The Economist 16 min read 23 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST
Summary
- A long list of some of the best books of the year curated by The Economist
Current affairs and politics
Deadly Quiet City. By Murong Xuecun. New Press; 336 pages
In 2020, at the start of the pandemic, a celebrated Chinese writer interviewed people in Wuhan about their experiences during lockdown. His brave and vital book follows eight people, including a doctor at a small hospital, an unlicensed driver of a motorcycle taxi, and a citizen journalist, whose daring efforts resulted in a prison sentence.
