The best books of 2023, as chosen by The Economist

Fear Is Just a Word. By Azam Ahmed. Random House; 384 pages

Since the early 2000s, the number of Mexicans who have disappeared and not yet been found has risen from a handful to more than 100,000. A journalist for the New York Times tracks Miriam, whose youngest daughter is kidnapped and then killed by the Zeta gang. By focusing on one mother’s extraordinary story, the author evokes the cartels’ painful toll.