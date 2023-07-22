The best of Mint, handpicked for you

The best of Mint, handpicked for you4 min read 22 Jul 2023, 08:58 AM IST
- Best of the week, 22 July: heavy rains, expensive tomatoes, and Hollywood's big clash at the box office.
Dear reader,
As I write this week's edition of Best of the Week, rain is pelting down the windows of my room. Bombay has been a soggy, damp mess this entire week.
Of course, I didn't brave the city alone. Millions of folks commuted, jumped over, and sometimes succumbed with me on the pothole-sized pools scattered across the city. These are the same people who make Bombay the loveable behemoth it is.
⛈️ Bombay, however, was spared grave damage. North India was battered by extreme rains over the entirty of last week, with the resulting floods and mudslides claiming dozens of lives. Our partners at How India Lives illustrate how heavy rainfall has disrupted lives, in 5 charts.
🍅 The flooding and widespread rains ruined plenty of tomato plantations. The result? Tomato prices shooting up to around ₹200 a kilo in the capital. But rains weren't the only culprit. A series of events, including weather shocks and a sharp decline in planting area due to rock bottom prices over the past year, resulted in the price surge. National writer Sayantan Bera writes a detailed story about the revenge of the humble tomato.
🥃 From tomatoes, let's move to another essential grocery item: whiskey. While discussing a range of goods on a free trade deal, whiskey has turned into the biggest sticking point between India and the United Kingdom. Indians are the biggest consumers of scotch, and the UK is the biggest producer — making this an important trade dispute. Senior correspondent Ravi Dutta Mishra reports on the ongoing tussle between the two countries.
Bonus: this is my favourite headline of perhaps any story, ever.
💳 We've written a lot about credit cards. The caveat? Most of these require some pretty heft minimum CTCs to qualify. Turns out, there are plenty of ways to spend for the wealthy. What's in store for the common man? Our personal finance writer Shipra Singh writes about two attractive options by SBI and ICICI Bank that offer rewards in the range between 1% and 5%, depending on a user's spending habits.
💌 Billionaire banker Uday Kotak recently wrote a letter to Kotak Mahindra Bank's shareholders. Expressing concerns over over-regualtion by the Reserve Bank of India, Kotak used a character from the epic text Mahabharat to show veiled criticism of the central bank governor Shaktikanta Das. Banking correspondent Gopika Gopakumar reports on why the RBI got irked by this letter, the latest in the long-drawn saga between the regulator and the private bank.
📡 Media mogul Subhash Chandra wants his empire back. Chandra is in talks with JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Co. (ARC) to buy back his family’s shares in Dish TV. He is willing to pay a hefty price for this: nearly ₹1,500 crore. This marks yet another twist in the two-year-old battle between the minority investor and the promoter for control of India’s third-largest satellite TV operator. Mint's managing editor Satish John teams up with our IT corporates wiz Varun Sood to bring you this newsbreak.
🏍️ Recently, Harley Davidson released their cheapest bike ever in India. The X440 will start around ₹2.3 lakhs. At that price point, Harley hopes to make a significant dent in the market. Foreign bikes haven't been able to penetrate the India market, owing to high import costs. That allowed Royal Enfield to gain a significant stronghold here. Tie-ups by Hero and Bajaj are set to make brands like Harley Davidson cheaper to the Indian consumer. Can Enfield take on this new challenge? Our national editor Sumant Banerji answers.
🤑 With inflation in June coming in at 4.8%, higher than the Reserve Bank of India's intended target of 4%, a rate cut seems unlikely. With the HDFC mega merger, competition for deposits is likely to go up — resulting in high home loan EMIs. Our columnist extraordinaire Vivek Kaul writes a delightful narrative explaining the intricacies of the central bank's monetary policies.
🎨 From MF Husain to SH Raza, India is home to some great artists. Unfortunately, foreigners were willing to pay top dollar for these works, resulting in many such artworks being housed abroad. That is now changing, according to auction house Christie's. On a decade-long upward trend, some dedicated Indian art collectors are now collecting luxury art paintings. India may soon become a significant player in such auctions, Christie's said. Mint's assistant editor Varuni Khosla writes about this new trend.
🎬 If you're a movie buff, Barbie and Oppenheimer are all you would have heard about for the past few weeks. In what's shaping up to be the biggest weekend for Hollywood at the box office, the two movies go head-to-head in an effort to try and revive the moviegoing experience. The release also comes at a pivotal time for Hollywood, as both writers and actors are striking against streaming services and production houses over pay and other issues like AI. The excitement is so high that there are even 3:30 AM screenings of both movies — already sold out. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is likely to rake in around ₹8 crore over the opening weekend, while Barbie is likely to get around ₹5 crore. The stage is set for Hollywood's big box office clash — and it might be the last such instance for a while. Our media and entertainment writer Lata Jha writes.
