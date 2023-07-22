The best of Mint, handpicked for you

🎬 If you're a movie buff, Barbie and Oppenheimer are all you would have heard about for the past few weeks. In what's shaping up to be the biggest weekend for Hollywood at the box office, the two movies go head-to-head in an effort to try and revive the moviegoing experience. The release also comes at a pivotal time for Hollywood, as both writers and actors are striking against streaming services and production houses over pay and other issues like AI. The excitement is so high that there are even 3:30 AM screenings of both movies — already sold out. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is likely to rake in around ₹8 crore over the opening weekend, while Barbie is likely to get around ₹5 crore. The stage is set for Hollywood's big box office clash — and it might be the last such instance for a while. Our media and entertainment writer Lata Jha writes.