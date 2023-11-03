The Big Question in Retirement: Who Am I Now That I’m Not Working?
Stephen Kreider Yoder ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 5 min read 03 Nov 2023, 09:06 PM IST
SummaryOne of us is struggling with that question, trying to figure out an identity that doesn’t revolve around work. And one of us has largely figured that out.
The first year in retirement is often the most difficult. But it also can set the stage for how you’ll fill the years ahead—both financially and psychologically. Stephen Kreider Yoder, 66, a longtime Wall Street Journal editor, joined his wife, Karen Kreider Yoder, 67, in retirement last year. In this monthly Retirement Rookies column, they chronicle some of the issues they are dealing with early in retirement.
