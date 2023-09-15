What Should We Do About Fridays?

So now Fridays float in no man’s land, as not quite a regular workday, and not quite a weekend—creating a whole new set of workplace dilemmas. Can you set up a hybrid schedule where different members of the team come into the office on different days, or will the Friday staffers always feel like they’ve drawn the short straw? Can you ask a client or vendor for a Friday call, or is that intrusive? Can you tell your boss that you’re working Fridays from home, or will that make you seem like a long-weekending slacker? Can you close the office altogether on Fridays, and save a bit on overhead, or do you need to leave the doors open for the handful of employees who prefer going into work on the day it’s all but guaranteed to be a ghost town?