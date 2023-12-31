Which countries get the best night’s sleep?

SLEEP IS ESSENTIAL to human health. It takes up around one-third of people’s lives. And yet surprisingly little is known about it. Understanding of how sleep varies across countries is particularly limited. It is well known, for example, that people in east Asia tend to sleep less than those in America or Europe, but not whether the quality of their sleep is better or worse. Surveys show that some countries are peopled by night owls, but others by early birds. But why this is so remains an open question.