Why clay courts remain the final frontier for the world's top tennis players

In 2010, a year after finally winning the French Open, Federer told The Independent, “The reason why clay has not been so easy for me is that on the other surfaces I can play my game without thinking. Everything happens naturally. On clay it's not that easy. You can do it on 50 per cent of the points, but the other 50 per cent you'll just donate to your opponent because you'll be taking too many chances. I had to learn how to play from far back in the court and to use the angles better, when to attack. It was more of a geometry lesson for me."