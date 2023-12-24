Why Elon Musk Won’t Stop Talking About a ‘Woke Mind Virus’

The question to Elon Musk was a long time coming: What is the “woke mind virus," anyway?

For months and months, the world’s richest man has been talking about the “woke mind virus"—let’s call it WMV for short. He describes it as a threat to “modern civilization" and says those concerns motivated his decision more than a year ago to buy the social-media platform now known as X.

When it comes to how he defines that threat, however, he has been vague in public—painting a picture of something akin to hysterical groupthink by liberals against merit-based achievement and free speech, a catchall for what he expresses disagreement with.

Musk has lately expounded more on what worries him, including earlier this month, when he was asked directly what he means by WMV and continued to attack Disney—which he calls “deeply infected"—after the company cut ad spending on X.

“The woke mind virus consists of creating very, very divisive identity politics…[that] amplifies racism; amplifies, frankly, sexism; and all of the -isms while claiming to do the opposite," Musk said at an event in Italy. “It actually divides people and makes them hate each other and hate themselves."

A few weeks earlier, during an appearance on a podcast, Musk summed it up simply as “communism rebranded."

Understanding what Musk means when he talks about WMV takes on greater importance as his stated concerns increasingly hang over any number of his actions—from how he manages X and positions the platform against the likes of Disney, to how his views might affect policies and customers at the other companies he runs.

In apparent expansion of his anti-WMV views, Musk is now taking aim at a management effort known as diversity, equity and inclusion, or, DEI. “DEI must DIE," he said in a tweet this month. “The point was to end discrimination, not replace it with different discrimination."

Musk’s WMV fixation aligns with many of his supporters but has left even some of them frustrated. They say he has lost focus on other ambitions—such as transitioning the world to renewable energy with the EV maker Tesla—while some of his more provocative comments have fueled criticism suggesting that his actions are themselves divisive and hurtful.

During the past two years, he has tweeted about the “mind virus" at least 27 times, and that doesn’t include interviews in which he has referenced WMV, such as on a recent Joe Rogan podcast, when he called it “a death cult."

Among the mentions in spring 2022, he tweeted that WMV was making Netflix “unwatchable" and later pointed at Yale University as the “epicenter of the woke mind virus attempting to destroy civilization." Subsequently, Musk said the WMV was to blame for San Francisco’s social problems and warned that unless it is stopped, “humanity will never reach Mars."

Yale and Netflix didn’t respond to requests for comment.

During an April appearance on HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher," however, Musk appeared to struggle with a clear definition when asked its meaning.

“I think we need to be very cautious about anything that is antimeritocratic and anything that…results in the suppression of free speech—so you know those are two other aspects of the woke mind virus that I think are very dangerous," Musk said.

Musk identified colleges and high schools as a breeding ground, recounting a story he said he heard from a friend in San Francisco who claimed his school-age daughter only knew that the nation’s first president, George Washington, was a slave owner and nothing else.

“Parents are just generally not aware of what their kids are being taught or what they’re not being taught," Musk said. “Slavery is obviously a horrific institution, but we should still know more about George Washington than that."

Given all of the attention on Musk’s WMV warnings, MSNBC anchor Mehdi Hasan thought Musk’s definition was a little vague. “Maybe, just maybe, if you cannot coherently define the woke mind virus that you’ve been obsessing over for a year or more, perhaps you were the one who’s got it," Hasan concluded of Musk during a broadcast in May.

A book by the biographer Walter Isaacson released this year suggested that Musk’s antagonism toward progressives was triggered in part by one of his children’s transition to female and her embrace of Marxist politics—which the billionaire partly blamed on her high school in Los Angeles.

Earlier this month in Italy, Musk added, “You want to have people succeed based on how hard they work and their talents, not who they are, whether they’re man or woman, what race or gender, that stuff is all…artificial, mental civil war."

His stance against what he deems political correctness has won him new fans in conservative circles. The term “woke" is one thrown around a lot on the campaign trail by GOP candidates these days to negatively paint liberal beliefs. Earlier this year, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis adopted Musk’s WMV parlance when launching his bid for president.

“The woke mind virus is basically a form of cultural Marxism. At the end of the day, it’s an attack on the truth," the Republican governor said on Fox News.

Adoption of the “woke mind virus" was a natural step for DeSantis. He had already been lobbing attacks at Disney, accusing the company of advancing “the woke political agenda," after the large Florida employer was critical of an education bill signed into law in 2022 by the governor that opponents dubbed “Don’t Say Gay" legislation.

Increasingly, the Mouse House is looked at through a political lens, with certain groups critical of diverse casting picks in its productions and programming choices seen as leaning liberal. In late October, those decisions were highlighted in the bawdy, animated show “South Park," which took a satirical look at the cultural war around Disney. The episode, titled “Joining the Panderverse," dealt with recasting the show’s white male characters with women of color.

Asked at a conference last month about claims that Disney has gone “woke," Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger defended its positions on issues including immigration and the environment as good for business and said DeSantis was trying to impinge on Disney’s free speech.

Iger, who returned to Disney as CEO last year, also suggested that the company’s content had gotten away from its entertainment focus. “Creators lost sight of what their No. 1 objective needed to be," he said. “If you can infuse it with positive messages and have a good impact on the world, fantastic. But that should not be the objective."

A self-described “South Park" fan, Musk quickly touted the Panderverse episode in several tweets, including one calling the episode a bellwether.

“The great wakening from woke has happened," Musk said. “This is good for civilization."

Several weeks after the episode aired, Disney was in Musk’s crosshairs when the company joined several big-name brands in cutting ad spending on X following a tweet by Musk that promoted antisemitic vitriol and a report that some ads were running next to Nazi content.

While Musk might have been angry at them all, he got personal with Disney, calling for Iger to be fired. And he continued the attacks against Disney earlier this month in Italy.

“Disney is deeply infected with the woke mind virus," Musk said.

Disney didn’t respond to requests for comment on Musk’s Italy remarks.

On the Italy stage, as he talked about the WMV, Musk hit on perhaps the most offensive part in his view: “Woke mind virus and fun are incompatible."

“Who wants to be scolded?" he added. “It’s no fun."